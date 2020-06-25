The court rejects Trump's brother's motion to block the revealing book of the president's niece

Ted Boutrous, the renowned First Amendment lawyer who represented Mary Trump and who has also represented CNN in the past, praised the court's decision in a statement.
"The court has quickly and correctly held that it lacks jurisdiction to grant the Trump family's unfounded request to delete a book of the utmost public importance," Boutrous said. "We hope this decision ends the matter."
"Democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas," added Boutrous, "and neither this court nor any other has the authority to violate the Constitution by imposing a prior restriction on central political discourse."
Charles Harder, the attorney who represents Robert Trump and who also represents the President, said his client will continue legal action.
"Robert Trump, Mary Trump, and the other family members who settled in 2001, agreed to the jurisdiction of future disputes in the Substitute Court of Queens County, New York," Harder said in a statement. "Therefore, this matter was filed in that court."
"Today, the substitute court ruled that it has no jurisdiction over the dispute," Harder continued. "Therefore, Robert Trump will proceed with the filing of a new lawsuit in the New York State Supreme Court."
In return, Boutrous commented, "We are ready!"
Tuesday's filing in New York's Queens County Substitute Court had argued that Mary Trump's book for Simon & Schuster, who was also listed as a defendant, broke a confidentiality agreement.
The filing says that after Fred Trump's death, there was litigation over his will. As part of a settlement, according to the filing, all parties agreed to a confidentiality provision, including Mary Trump.
A representative for Simon & Schuster did not immediately comment.