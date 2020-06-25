The court rejects Trump's brother's motion to block the revealing book of the president's niece







Judge Peter J. Kelly of the Queens County Substitute Court in New York, where Robert S. Trump filed a motion to obtain a temporary restraining order on Tuesday, dismissed the case on the grounds of lack of jurisdiction.

Ted Boutrous, the renowned First Amendment lawyer who represented Mary Trump and who has also represented CNN in the past, praised the court's decision in a statement.

"The court has quickly and correctly held that it lacks jurisdiction to grant the Trump family's unfounded request to delete a book of the utmost public importance," Boutrous said. "We hope this decision ends the matter."

"Democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas," added Boutrous, "and neither this court nor any other has the authority to violate the Constitution by imposing a prior restriction on central political discourse."