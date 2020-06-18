The Covid-19 mystery in Nicaragua – CNN

In the past three months, at least six politicians have died, although details are vague about some of the causes. "Quick burials" are taking place at night, witnesses told CNN, and the doctors were allegedly fired for raising alarm over the spread of the virus. Medical experts have also questioned details released by the government about the country's coronavirus infection rate.

"There are always two versions," a doctor told CNN who asked that his name be omitted for fear of losing his job, regarding the information offered by the government. "The unofficial is more faithful to reality and the government [version] is cause for confusion."

The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega described these accusations and reports of "express burials" as "false news."

Six months after a crisis that has rocked the world, the 74-year-old president has refused to impose strict and preventive quarantine measures in neighboring countries. Public schools remain open, businesses continue to operate, festivals and cultural events take place almost weekly.

Even without a blockade, companies are suffering and the idea of ​​shutting down any job sector could lead to "an economic pandemic," Ortega told the nation in a speech on May 18, the last time he was seen live.

At the start of the pandemic, Ortega had also spent more than 40 days out of the public eye, and no explanation was given for his absence.

The country has recovered from an economic downturn following sociopolitical unrest in 2018 and U.S. sanctions that are paralyzing the country. During his speech, Ortega said that the border closure of neighboring Costa Rica, in effect until June 30, had created a "very difficult situation." He added that around 1,000 truckers were stranded at the border, paralyzing trade throughout the region.

What Ortega did not mention was that Costa Rica had put in place preventive measures to control the spread of Covid-19 after 50 drivers tested positive for the virus. Eleven of them were Nicaraguan, Costa Rican authorities said.

The Pan American Health Organization has also expressed its alarm about border areas. "We are witnessing a sharp increase in transmission in northern Costa Rica, around the Nicaraguan border," said Dr. Carissa Etienne, PAHO director at a briefing on Tuesday.

& # 39; Quick burials & # 39;

The lack of transparency of the Ortega administration has made it difficult for anyone to understand the true scope of the problem. This is what we know:

For many of those who died from the virus, there has been no mass, no vigil, or funeral arrangements, residents and a priest told CNN. There is simply what is known as "urgent burials": a quick trip to the cemetery at night accompanied by police officers. Some relatives may be present, but filming is not allowed.

Domingo Rodríguez, 44, was an immigration agent at the Augusto César Sandino International Airport in Managua. In early May, he began to show symptoms of Covid-19 and was diagnosed with the virus. Ten days later, he died, according to the family.

The cause of death was reported as "atypical pneumonia" and his brother, Vladimir Rodríguez, wondered why he did not specify Covid-19 on the certificate. When the family asked, staff said they were simply following orders, the brother said.

Although Rodríguez's death certificate did not mention coronavirus as a cause, the family said doctors asked them to bring nails to seal the coffin and gave them three hours to bury it that night.

"You couldn't see his face, he was already wrapped in a black bag," Vladimir told CNN en Español. "All they tell you is that three [or] four family members can go the distance."

Vladimir said a police patrol followed them to the cemetery to make sure that no one took photos "so that they would not make it public," he added.

Despite the police presence, a family member managed to record a video shared with CNN showing the darkness surrounding the cemetery and the men in yellow hazardous materials suits carrying the coffin, a disturbing farewell to a loved one.

The government has rejected such reports. The first lady and the vice president, Rosario Murillo, said that the night burial scenes were "videos from other countries, pretending to make them believe they are videos from Nicaragua." Addressing the nation in mid-May, he added, "there are those who specialize in what we have said, pandemics of fear, of hate, of false news."

But Monsignor Carlos Avilés Cantón, a leader of the Catholic Church, told CNN that the lack of government information was a problem in itself.

Although the churches were never officially closed by government order, many parishes in Nicaragua have taken it upon themselves to tell their followers to stay home. Monsignor Aviles Cantón offers two masses per week through Facebook Live and the rest are inside the church, with only three or four people.

As for urgent burials, he said they happen so fast that he can't get to cemeteries in time to officiate. Sometimes they make a video chat with the family and they pray. Sometimes it is just the hearse that passes by the church and they pray.

But his workload has almost tripled. Before the pandemic, there were usually 3-4 names of the deceased that I would read aloud and pray during mass. Now, there are 10-12 names of those who have died and 5-6 requests to pray for the sick. , he said.

What do doctors and medical organizations say?

What started as daily government-sponsored press events on the coronavirus turned into a weekly rapid-fire briefing a few weeks ago. This week, for example, the government update took just seven and a half minutes.

As of Tuesday, the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health has reported 1,823 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 64 deaths. But medical experts told CNN that the number is significantly higher.

"There are two realities, what the government tells you and what we are seeing," epidemiologist Dr. Leonel Argüello Yrigoyen told CNN by phone. "What the government reports is at least four times less than what the Observatory reports."

Dr. Argüello Yrigoyen was referring to the Covid-19 Citizen Observatory of Nicaragua, an interdisciplinary monitoring group of epidemiologists, medical professionals, and students working to "fill the information gap on Covid-19 in Nicaragua," according to his website.

The Observatory reported that as of June 10, there were 4,971 suspected cases and 1,398 suspected deaths from the virus. Coronavirus test data is controlled exclusively by the government.

On Monday, a group of at least 33 independent medical organizations in Nicaragua released a joint statement saying that community transmission was a serious threat.

"The first thing the government should do is admit that there is a health problem and not make this a political problem," said Dr. Argüello Yrigoyen. "They need to make room to address the problem and recognize that there is an epidemic. So many deaths could be prevented."

Medical organizations also highlighted layoffs of health workers that raised the alarm or demanded better personal protective equipment.

"In the last days, the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health decided to fire medical colleagues from various specialties without justification, the Nicaraguan people lost generations of teachers, professional experience and with great humanism that amid the global health crisis are vitally important in patient care, "the group statement said.

At least 15 medical staff members have recently been forced to resign or were fired, Dr. José Antonio Vásquez, president of the Nicaraguan Medical Unit, said in an interview with CNN en Español. Many of them have practiced their professions for more than 20 years, according to doctors interviewed or who published their dismissal letters on social media.

The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights also condemned the government's actions, describing the layoffs as "unusual and outrageous."

Health workers are not only losing their jobs, but some are dying and falling ill at an alarming rate. According to the Observatory, at least 536 members of the health staff showed symptoms of Covid-19 and 61 are suspected to have died from the virus as of June 10. The government has yet to recognize any of these deaths or infections in the health sector.

CNN contacted the health ministry and government office to comment on the shooting and deaths of medical personnel, and received no response.

Unexplained deaths and painful decisions.

Six politicians in Nicaragua have died since mid-May, according to an unusual government announcement by Vice President Murillo, although the cause of death for some is unclear.

Murillo reported the deaths of two mayors, one of whom died after a spike in blood sugar, he said. The deputy of the National Assembly, María Manuela Sacasa, died of cancer, Murillo said, although the causes of death of the other politicians were not clarified.

The lack of official guidance has created fear in the country, according to medical experts.

Many Nicaraguans are now wary of being hospitalized, according to three doctors who spoke to CNN. The number of hospitals has decreased because people prefer to stay home and be treated by the family.

Oxygen tank sales have increased, said a doctor who asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing his job.

"People who stay home are dangerous, calm before the storm," the doctor told CNN.

"At home they create an infection bomb because everyone in that home may be infected and you could put on a mask, but that won't help," he added.

"I have never seen so many people self-medicate. People are desperate," said Dr. Argüello Yrigoyen.

And with the country open to business, many have no choice but to work.

Javier, who asked that his name be changed for his safety, told CNN via a WhatsApp text message that he is looking for credible information on the Observatory's website because the government is not trustworthy.

But he still needs to work, since he is the only breadwinner in his family. He said eight people became ill at his workplace, a distribution company that deals with agricultural products. One of those workers had to be intubated, Javier said, but he has no other choice and must work.

"There is a feeling of anguish and fear when thinking about when I will get sick and if I will survive the disease. I think about my wife and daughter and how I would spend my last days," said Javier.

"And I feel hatred towards the government, a feeling that grows in the population since the only ones who guarantee life are the rulers, who have lived in quarantine for many years."