The creator of & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; Lin-Manuel Miranda describes the criticism of the slave characters of the work as & # 39; fair play & # 39;

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda drew criticism of the hit Broadway musical "fair game" following its release on the Disney + broadcast platform.

The musical debuted in 2015 telling the biographical story of Alexander Hamilton and a handful of the other Founding Fathers through the song. After reaching an immense level of acclaim, an original recording of the cast of the play debuted on Disney + on July 3 for those who couldn't travel to New York City to see the show live.

Although the play does not shy away from showing the negative sides of America's prolific founders, including affairs and violence, many have still criticized him for glorifying the lives of men who had slaves.

Miranda responded to criticism on social media on Monday after "Another Round" podcast host Tracy Clayton shared her mixed feelings about the play.

"Hamilton is a flawed work on flawed people written by an imperfect person that gave my little imperfect and imperfect life a huge boost when I needed it most, so again I know I'm biased … but I appreciate the change this illustrates and it will be following the evolution of the convo " she wrote in part.

"I appreciate you very much, @brokeymcpoverty" Miranda wrote in response. "All criticism is valid. The large tonnage of complexities and flaws of these people that I couldn't get. Or wrestled with but cut. I took 6 years and fit as much as I could into a 2.5 hour musical. I did my best. Everything is fair play. "

Miranda, who wrote and stars in the play, has been open to hearing criticism of slave-owning characters in his work in the past. However, that does not mean that slavery is completely ignored in "Hamilton". At various points in the play, Alexander and his cohorts express anti-slavery sentiments and even call Thomas Jefferson in Act 2 for owning slaves. However, the subject occupies a secondary place in relation to other aspects of the life of the historical figure.

The writer previously told Rolling Stone in 2016 that he originally included a rap battle between Hamilton, Jefferson, and James Madison on the subject of slavery. However, he noted that the three real-life men never did anything to really combat slavery in their life, so the number dropped.

"We realized that we were stopping our program on something that neither of them really did enough of," Miranda explained.

According to Variety, the Disney + app experienced a massive increase in downloads that coincided with the release of "Hamilton." The app's downloads reportedly shot up 74 percent from the average of the same four weekends in June 2020 for comparable periods of time.