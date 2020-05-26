The creator of JOHN WICK is releasing television shows based on the games BENDY AND THE INK MACHINE and MY FRIEND PEDRO – Newsdio

The creator of the John wick action franchise, Derek KolstadHe has been super busy with future projects that he is in the process of developing. In addition to developing a couple of movies for John Wick directors. Chad Stahelski and David Leitchis also releasing adaptations of television shows for video games My friend Pedro and Bendy and the Ink Machine.

While talking to CB about the current projects he is working on, Kolstad revealed:

"Well, I'm doing & # 39; A Company Man & # 39; for David Leitch. I'm doing & # 39; A Map From Nowhere & # 39; for Chad Stahelski in New Line. Both are remakes of movies that I love. I have & # 39; To Darker Shade Of Magic & # 39 ;, in Sony, which has been a joy, with Victoria Schwab. I will come out with a launch for a television series based on the videogame & # 39; My Friend Pedro & # 39 ;, as well as for & # 39; Bendy and the Ink Machine. " I'm playing anybody … It's funny, the reason why I'm responding this way, literally, I have these Post-It notes on my computer of, "This is what I'm working on today" "

Then he shared his enthusiasm and love for all the work he is doing right now, saying:

"To be honest, I love everything. Those are at the forefront, but at any moment people are jumping on the horn and we are talking‘The Janson Directive " or are we talking ‘Death machine & # 39;We are talking about actors with IP, men of sound. I have to tell you, man, I'm still a little kid in this and I love it. If I can emulate and replicate any success I've had with John Wick elsewhere, I'm going to be that 11-year-old boy who slipped into an R-rated movie, laughing. "

It would be great if we could all say things like that about the jobs we have! You are obviously having fun doing projects like this!

For those who are not familiar with games, My friend Pedro is a shooter video game that involves the player going through a variety of themed levels while killing enemies at the behest of a talking banana named Pedro. How to Bendy and the Ink Machine, is like a horror puzzle and survival game about nightmare cartoons come to life. Both could do very fun and interesting shows.

What you think? Would you watch TV shows based on My friend Pedro or Bendy and the Ink Machine from franchise creator John Wick?