The creators of & # 39; Glee & # 39; Announce a University Fund for Naya Rivera's Son, Josey

The actress' body was recovered from Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, on Monday, days after she disappeared during a boat trip with her son, Josey.
Paying tribute to Rivera in a joint statement, "Glee" producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan described the 33-year-old former boy actor as "a joy to write, a joy to direct and a joy to be around." "
"The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son that Naya loved more than anything," they added.
Rivera portrayed the openly gay entertainer Santana López in the Fox musical comedy drama, which quickly gained critical acclaim after debuting in 2009. She appeared in almost every episode of the show, which ended in 2015.
Although Rivera was not initially hired as a cast member, "it didn't take more than an episode or two to realize that we were fortunate enough to find one of the most talented special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with," the statement continued. of the producers.
The trio also recognized the impact of Rivera's character on the LGBTQ + community, as well as "humor and humanity" that he brought to Santana's relationship with Brittany, played by Heather Morris.
"Naya always made sure that Santana's love for Brittany was expressed with dignity, strength and with pure intentions. Naya was always touched by the girls who approached her to tell her how much the love of Santana and Brittany affected them" .
Murphy, Falchuk and Brennan signed saying: "Our hearts go out to his family, especially to his mother, Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family and their son Josey."
The group was photographed holding hands and looking across the lake as they shouted, "Say her name – Naya."