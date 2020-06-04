The CRM Group Is The U.S. Government

The CRM group (the people who took over Rick Grimes) in Walking Dead season 9 could have been created out of what was left of the US government. USA

The CRM group could be what's left of the US government. USA In The Walking Dead universe. The mysterious organization, identified by a three-ring logo and its black helicopters, has had an ambiguous presence in both The Walking Dead and Fear of the living dead. Both shows have offered some clues to their motives, but have carefully avoided any major revelation.

The black CRM helicopter has been making appearances since The Walking Dead season 8, but what he was doing and why was not clear, but it was established in season 9 that Jadis (Polyanne McIntosh) had a mysterious connection to them. Apparently, he was expected to find people, whom CRM tagged A and B, so that the helicopter could pick them up and take them to an undisclosed location. In Rick's final episode, Jadis brought him to CRM. They reappeared in Fear of the living dead when Al (Maggie Grace) shared a short-lived romance with one of its members.

It's been a few years since the CRM organization was teased, but viewers still don't have much information about who these people are, although it has been confirmed that they are not The Commonwealth. So who are these people? They may be a partially reconstructed version of the US government. USA Fear of the living dead He described the country's fall in its early seasons, and while the government is clearly no longer in a position to protect the nation, at least some of it may have survived.

Of course, the government had to be paralyzed by the zombie apocalypse, but the surviving officials and members of the military could have joined together to restart the government with a new name. They could use the remaining resources of the military to help make this happen. If this were the case, it would provide a proper explanation of what exactly happened to the federal government, and make sense of how CRM has such impressive resources and technology. In addition, the CRM that is the government adjusts to what the group is trying to be. The Walking Dead shows. In Fear of the living deadThey were trying to install a water filtration system to help restore important resources that were removed by the apocalypse. CRM is trying to restore order, and if they are the government, this seems like something they would do. Furthermore, your group is clearly intended to represent some form of governing body, such as Walking Dead: World Beyond has confirmed that its name means Civic Republic Military.

What would this mean for The Walking Dead in the future, and when will the truth come out? Who they are will surely be explored in both World beyond and The Walking Dead movies with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). It could be explained that Rick was kidnapped because CRM wanted to recruit capable survivors who could occupy leadership positions. It may be part of your long-term plan to restore the country to its former glory.

