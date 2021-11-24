The fourth season of The Crown was so successful that people have seen it 73 million times.

And naturally, the season hiatus has left fans curious. And they are happy when the new show starts.

The Crown is about the Queen of England. It’s about when she married Prince Philip in 1947 and what happened to her family in the 20th century.

So far, Netflix’s original has shown five decades of Queen Elizabeth’s life. Recently, they showed Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage in the ’80s. Fans are wondering what will happen next season.

Netflix’s The Crown has a new season. We have all the information. It has a plot, cast, and more.

What is the release date of The Crown Season 5?

The producers of The Crown have said that the fifth season will be released in November 2022.

What is the plot of The Crown Season 5?

If you watched the last episode of season four of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, you are not alone. But there is more to come. Season five will be out soon.

The next season of The Crown will follow Queen Elizabeth. It will also show Prince Philip, Charles, Camilla, and Princess Diana. And it will show what happens to the next generation of royals when they are teenagers.

The show creator, Peter Morgan, has a lot of information about the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. But he plans not to write about the Tampongate thing that happened in 1989. Josh O’Connor—who played the prince in season four—opened up about his role in removing this moment from the series.

“One of the first things I asked them when they offered me the role was, ‘We are not doing that tampon phone call,'” O’Connor recalls.

“I had made many independent films and TV shows with lots of nudity. My parents had never seen one before, so it was my chance. I didn’t want to ruin that by talking about tampons on Netflix.”

The tampongate will be sad for many people. They had a lot of hope, but it won’t happen. This show has a lot of content that they can work with. There will be disappointment from those who had hope, but they’ll find other things to watch as well.

In October 2021, pictures of the actors who are playing Diana and Charles were leaked. The pictures showed them in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

According to the Daily Mail, the scenes are set to depict an event that happened in 1991. That was when they went on a trip to Italy. They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary then.

In these images, the actors are wearing clothes that are similar to what Diana wore in 1992. See the comparisons here.

Who will be starring in it?

Alongside Staunton, Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce has been chosen as the new Prince Philip. He will be on the show instead of Tobias Menzies who had played the role for two seasons.

But that is not the most important question. The biggest question is who will play Prince Andrew? Rumor says they are having problems because of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, who did something bad.

Netflix denied reports that they are struggling to find someone for a certain role. They said the casting call out in public is just their normal process.

“There is no struggle to cast any role for season 5 of The Crown,” a representative told Deadline. And it’s normal to advertise in Spotlight.

A casting source said that the role of Andrew in The Sun’s report is not the sexiest because he has ties to Jeffrey Epstein. He had to step away from royal duties because of that in 2019.

The rest of the stars joining The Crown are Lesley Manville who is playing Princess Margaret, Dominic West who is playing Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki who is playing Princess Diana.

Dominic West’s son Senan will star as Prince William in this show. His first on-screen role was at the end of the highly anticipated season.

This is not the first time that West has starred opposite his daughter in a project. He also played with his daughter Martha West in the movie about love. His affair with Lily James, who he met on set, was very public.

We are waiting to find out who will play Camilla Parker Bowles.

We are also waiting to find out who will take on the role of Sarah Ferguson, who was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996.

