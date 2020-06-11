The Cubs take on local star Ed Howard with the draft first-round pick

Ed Howard lost his senior season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The dance was canceled. Same for graduation at Mount Carmel High School on the south side of Chicago.

Regardless, Howard, 18, continued to work. And he was rewarded on Wednesday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

The athletic shortstop was selected by the Chicago Cubs with the No. 16 pick in the Major League Baseball amateur draft, becoming the first player at the Illinois high school position to go to the first round since Jayson Werth. in 1997.

"It is very exciting, not only being selected in the MLB draft, but staying home and going with the city team," said Howard. "Then it is a surreal moment."

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Howard Howard was perhaps the best shortstop prospect in the draft. He hit .421 (48-for-114) with three home runs in 35 games during his third year with Mount Carmel.

Howard also started for the 2014 Jackie Robinson West Little League team that advanced to the Little League World Series final.

"As for what sets us apart on the field, he has a set of electrical skills," said Dan Kantrovitz, the Cubs' vice president of exploration. "He is one more shortstop. He has pop on his bat. He can run. It can impact a game in many ways and we believe it has a chance to be a star. "

Kantrovitz, who joined the Cubs' main office in December, flew from California to Chicago in January to see Howard train at Wrigley Field and reunite with the infielder and his parents.

Kantrovitz was also part of a Zoom call with Howard in the spring. Howard wore his baseball glove during the meeting.

"It was not something I think he expected us to notice or even see," Kantrovitz said. “You could only see it for a few seconds there. … By the time we realized he was wearing his glove and was just making an effort to get to the field and take balls and play, we knew he had the intangibles we were looking for. "

Howard, who is committed to the University of Oklahoma, said he always plays with his glove around the house.

"I love playing the game," he said.

Howard also impressed the Cubs when asked about the challenge of playing for one of his two home teams.

"I was waiting for you," he said. “I wanted to be a boy from the hometown. I'm excited that it's with the Cubs. "

The pick for Howard, one of the best black prospects in the draft, comes after the Cubs announced Monday that they are working on forming a diversity committee to help improve the organization's standards and practices.

Baseball operations president Theo Epstein also said he has been examining his own hiring practices recently amid protests across the country, and around the world, over racial injustice.

"Most of the people I've hired, if I'm honest, have similar backgrounds to mine and are very much like me," said Epstein. "That's something I need to ask myself why. I need to question my own assumptions, my own attitudes. I need to find a way to be better."

Howard, who heard from Cubs stars Jason Heyward and Kris Bryant after being selected, said he agreed with Epstein's comments about making diversity a priority.

"There are a lot of African Americans who can play," said Howard. "There aren't that many in the league right now, but I definitely think there's a lot more to come." I'm a boy, this is my draft day, so you know I'll be there in a few years. "

"I feel like with what is happening in the world, it's really crazy," he continued. “We all have to unite and realize that we are all the same. We are all humans.