If you’re a fan of Cuphead, you’re going to love The Cuphead Show. It’s a brand new cartoon series that is just as hilarious as the video game. The show follows the misadventures of Cuphead and Mugman as they try to make their way in the world. There is never a dull moment when these two are around! The animation style is very unique, and will definitely appeal to fans of the video game. Make sure to check out The Cuphead Show.

The Cuphead Show drew inspiration from classic cartoons

Did you hear about the new Netflix series, The Cuphead Show! It has a visually stunning style that draws from classic rubber hose cartoons of old. Who would have thought that a subject near and dear to my heart could be so exciting? It’s like rubber hose animation is coming back into the limelight through streaming.

What is rubber hose animation?

To those unfamiliar with rubber hose animation, it refers to the style prominent in early sound cartoons where characters’ limbs flop about like noodles and their bodies twist and stretch. The style of these cartoons is characterized by certain visual elements, including pie-cut eyes, white gloves, and two-button pants, but their primary characteristic is their bouncy elasticity, which is on full display in Betty Boop’s May Party (1933).

Bill Nolan is the man who made animation happen in silent films. His technique gave rounded flexibility to Felix and Krazy Kat, two popular animations from back then that are still seen today!

What is The Cuphead Show about?

The Cuphead Show is set to be a hilarious new cartoon series that you need to watch! The show will follow the misadventures of Cuphead and Mugman as they try to repay their debt to the devil. The unique art style and humour of the original game are sure to carry over into the show, making it a must-watch for any fan of animation or video games.

Who is in the voice cast?

The cartoon is created by Chad Moldenhauer and Jared Moldenhauer. The direction is done under Adam Paloian, Clay Morrow, Mark Caballero (stop motion), and Seamus Walsh (stop motion).

The cast includes

Tru Valentino as Cuphead

Frank Todaro as Mugman and Jerry

Grey Griffin as Ms Chalice

Joe Hanna as Elder Kettle and Sal Spudder

Luke Millington-Drake as the Devil

Wayne Brady as King Dice[4]

Dave Wasson as Henchman and Telephone

Cosmo Segurson as Porkrind and Chauncey Chantenay

Chris Wylde as Ribby

Rick Zieff as Croaks

Jim Conroy as Ollie Bulb, Jasper and Duke

Keith Ferguson as Bowlby

Candi Milo as Cherry and Brandywine Heirloom

Gary Anthony Williams as Quadratus

When did the Cuphead Show release?

The animated series was released on February 18, 2022.

Do you have what it takes to help Cuphead and Mugman save the souls of the Inkwell Isles? Take your chance and unlock exclusive Cuphead content. 👉 https://t.co/Q0kO7LWkhS pic.twitter.com/TsyjPg5zBE — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 18, 2022

How many episodes the Cuphead Show has?

The series has a total of 12 episodes that goes by the name,

“Carn-Evil”

“Baby Bottle”

“Ribby & Croaks”

“Handle with Care”

“Roll the Dice”

“Ghosts Ain’t Real”

“Root Packed”

“Sweater Off Dead (Part One)”

“Sweater Luck Next Time (Part Two)”

“Dangerous Mugman”

“Dirt Nap”

“In Charm’s Way”

Why you should watch The Cuphead Show?

The Cuphead Show is a hilarious new cartoon series that you need to watch. The series follows the adventures of Cuphead and Mugman, two anthropomorphic coffee beans who live in the Wondrous World of Inkwell Isles. The show is full of humour and action, and it’s sure to please fans of both animation and gaming. So make sure to check out The Cuphead Show that was just released on February 18th! You won’t regret it!

The episodes of the cartoon series are full of laughs and excitement, and it’s sure to be a hit with fans of the series. The series has been met positive reviews, with many praising its unique art style, humour, and action. If you’re looking for a new cartoon to watch, The Cuphead Show is definitely one you need to check out. You won’t be disappointed!