The cure for Covid-19 is trust (opinion)

In late March, according to an ABC News poll, 51% of Americans approved of it. Today, only 38% do. The number of Americans who trust what President Trump tells them about Covid-19 is even lower: only 34% are very confident or a fair amount confident in what he says on the subject. Sixty-four percent trust him only a little or not at all.

Wherever you are politically, this should be of great concern. Trust is crucial to our survival. In its own way, it's as important as wearing masks.

For more than a decade, I had the opportunity to interview some of the world's most remarkable survivors: a cyclist who fought a mountain lion, workers who escaped the burning towers of September 11, patients with metastatic cancer who have lived years more. than the doctors predicted. Their stories show the power of adaptability, purpose, ingenuity, and determination.

They also show the power of faith: a belief, a trust, in something greater than themselves.

To survive this pandemic, trust in divinity will not be sufficient in itself; we must trust humanity. We need trust in the institutions and the people who run them, trust in the experts to inform us, trust in others.

This, as we have all experienced, is true at the most basic level. Do you trust your supermarket to take the proper precautions? Your dentist? Your friends?

Even if our answer is "yes", we know that this will not be enough. If citizens are to follow public health guidelines, they must trust that government decisions are impartial and fact-based. If we are going to send our children to school, there is a chain of people that we will have to trust. And imagine the chain of laboratories and regulatory agencies and manufacturers and distributors and scientists involved in a vaccine. That will require a quantum leap of confidence.

However, today, the only leap we are taking is backwards.

Much of the mistrust in President Trump has been self-inflicted, a product of his many months of delay, denial, and concealment. Even if those patterns were to change tomorrow, and there is no indication that they will, it is probably impossible for Trump to rebuild public confidence in him.

But the problem is deeper than that. Trust, in government, academia, science, the media, technology, organized religion, even our fellow citizens, has declined for years, driven downhill by a systematic campaign to break it down and technology that rewards immediacy over accuracy. and negativity about nuances. .

For some, the unwillingness to trust, even when unequivocal facts are presented, has become as unshakable as any religious faith. For others, trust has been eroded by falsehoods, misdeeds, and mistakes in high places. It should come as no surprise that trust is lower in communities that have been systematically abused by those in power.

However, the 7.8 billion people on this planet have been thrown into the same lifeboat. The only way to get ashore is to trust each other. So how can we rebuild trust at a time when it is so frayed and fractured?

First, paradoxically, we must choose where not to place our trust. Leaders who have proven themselves consistently dishonest have earned our mistrust. At some point, it becomes dangerous to give someone the benefit of the doubt.

But second, we must pay close attention to the leaders and institutions that are facing the challenge of the moment. For good reason, a substantial majority of Americans still trust Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Third, we need institutions to take responsibility for the facts and for the public. Politicians need to tell us the truth and not sell false hopes. Business leaders must also demonstrate through their actions that they are putting the well-being of their workers and customers at least on par with their results.

The media, where I have worked most of my career, also carries a heavy burden: To regain confidence, you must overreact to provocation or distraction, and overreact in what matters most. And through reform, legal accountability, and humility, law enforcement must begin the long and difficult process of demonstrating that the communities it has sworn to can be trusted to protect, and not oppress or abuse. to serve.

Fourth, and finally, we must recognize that trust is not a binary choice: blind trust or no trust at all. There is a middle ground. In an influential article, social psychologist Roderick M. Kramer advocated what he called "moderate" confidence. This recalls the proverb that Ronald Reagan liked to quote: "Trust but verify." That is moderate confidence. If necessary, it can be removed.

In practice, moderate trust requires active participation. It means that if you're not comfortable with a backyard barbecue, ask your hosts how they're going to keep everyone safe. If you're nervous about going back to work, check with your employer about your specific plans to protect the office. Moderate confidence means taking calculated risks.

The cavalry will not come to rescue us in the battle against Covid-19. U.S they are chivalry And through our individual actions, to trust and be trustworthy, we strengthen the chain that unites us. Doing so could be our biggest challenge, but in this fight for survival, it could also be our only hope.