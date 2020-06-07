The danger of blaming our genes for Covid-19 deaths (opinion)





The reasons for this disparity remain unclear. Theories have included differences in the quality of medical care and its accessibility, population or age testing rates, differences in virus mutations, rates of concurrent conditions such as heart or lung disease, and, in some countries, concerns about inconsistent reporting of deaths.

As clinicians and epidemiologists continue to analyze the data, a new group of scientific experts with a different set of tools has begun to analyze genes and determine whether genetic differences could protect some or endanger others.

Last week, a group of American and British researchers with a primary interest in Alzheimer's disease published an article suggesting a genetic basis for differences in mortality among Covid-19 patients. Their work uses genetic information from approximately 400,000 people in the UK, all of European descent, to identify whether certain genes are associated with certain diseases.

The researchers noted that dementia was an underlying condition among many patients who died from Covid-19 and decided to explore whether the same gene that caused people predisposed to Alzheimer's disease could also be associated with severe Covid-19 outcomes. .