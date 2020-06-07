The danger of blaming our genes for Covid-19 deaths (opinion)

The reasons for this disparity remain unclear. Theories have included differences in the quality of medical care and its accessibility, population or age testing rates, differences in virus mutations, rates of concurrent conditions such as heart or lung disease, and, in some countries, concerns about inconsistent reporting of deaths.
As clinicians and epidemiologists continue to analyze the data, a new group of scientific experts with a different set of tools has begun to analyze genes and determine whether genetic differences could protect some or endanger others.
The researchers noted that dementia was an underlying condition among many patients who died from Covid-19 and decided to explore whether the same gene that caused people predisposed to Alzheimer's disease could also be associated with severe Covid-19 outcomes. .
Could the same gene be related to both clinical conditions? The researchers' findings support the idea that there is some correlation, although the study, which found only 37 patients with the APOE4 variation, is only a preliminary observation and will require more research before any cause and effect can be established.
The influx of geneticists studying Covid-19 is good news; our brilliant minds examining a problem from different perspectives is our most likely path.
But it also highlights a new set of concerns. Finding a gene is one thing; Whether that gene determines an incontrovertible cause of Covid-19 mortality is something else. A genetic predisposition can easily be mistaken for a death sentence, but in many cases luck, exercise, and a good diet can still play a role in reducing the risk of disease. Despite this, it is easy to imagine that the emphasis on genetics could calm political leaders such as President Donald Trump or Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, who have downplayed their responsibilities during this crisis. How convenient it would be for them to be able to suggest that a highly deadly and disastrous pandemic outbreak was nothing more than the result of the wrong genes in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Furthermore, blaming people's genetic makeup could quickly correct the knees necessary for our healthcare system and any self-examination or examination of how things could have been done better. With this and most other health calamities, the blame, dear Brutus, is not on our genes, but on ourselves, or at least on the society we have created.
We welcome the expertise of the newest scientists on the block with their DNA eddies and brilliant side views of how things happen. But even if they find a genetic basis to explain the different death rates, we must not lose sight of the fact that indifference, missteps and government political calculations are responsible for the tragic deaths of more than 109,000 people in the United States.