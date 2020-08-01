The dangerous hypocrisy of white liberals on race

But this was not an archive of White Southerners from the 1960s. This took place last year in Howard County, Maryland, a suburban community that prides itself on racial integration. It was there that white progressive parents mobilized with other groups to try to stop a school integration plan that would take poor students, mostly black and brown, to richer and whiter schools.

Willie Flowers, the father of two eighth-grade boys in Howard County schools, was stunned by the ferocity of the resistance. He says it was a memory of the kind of racism he encountered while attending white schools in the south.

"I'm from Alabama and I thought I was running away from that kind of nonsense," says Flowers, who is president of the NAACP Maryland State Conference. "There have been cases of Confederate flags at high school soccer games, racial epitaphs."

In 2020, white support for the Black Lives Matter movement is at its highest point. People buy so many books on anti-racism that booksellers have trouble keeping them in stock. A commenter said the George Floyd protests that erupted this spring may lead to "bold steps to address systemic racial inequality: bold and radical restorative action."

However, any attack on entrenched racism will encounter one of the most formidable barriers to real change: the good targets.

The media loves to focus on the easy villains who are arrested in cell phone videos acting as racists. But some academics and activists say good white people, progressive people in the blue states, the kind that would have voted for Obama the third time if they could, are some of the most tenacious supporters of systemic racism.

Many are so dangerous opponents of racial progress because their goals cannot see their racism coming, and often cannot. Scholars say these people are often motivated by unconscious racism that they hate to admit and disguise their racial hostility with harmless-sounding terms like "neighborhood schools" and "property values."

There can be no real change until whites are willing to give up some power and resources where they live, says Matthew Delmont, author of "Why Transportation Failed: Race, Media, and National Resistance to School Dropout."

"The sign that the change is real rather than symbolic is that people are making real changes to things close to them in their own backyards, like supporting more affordable housing in their neighborhood, or programs that integrate schools," he says. Delmont, a history professor at Dartmouth College.

But many whites, he says, have never been willing to take that step.

"Generally speaking, white Americans and others with socioeconomic status must be willing to give up something to have a fairer and more equitable society."

Why do integrated schools evoke so much resistance?

When it comes to this topic, the story doesn't inspire much confidence. That's why not much has changed for what one scholar calls "ground zero" for racial equality: schools and homes.

The signs of the Black Lives Matter are appearing on the lawn of more white people today. But statistics suggest that these lives don't matter as much if more black people start sending their children to school with white children.

Public schools in the United States remain highly segregated, not only in the South but in many blue states and progressive communities.

The Economic Policy Institute (EPI), a nonprofit group of experts, released a report this year that concludes that 60 years after the Supreme Court ruled that "separate but equal" schools were unconstitutional, American schools "continue strongly segregated by race and ethnicity. "

He said that less than 13% of white students attend a school where most of the students are black, while almost 70% of black children attend those schools.

It would be a bad story to attribute all this failure to white Southerners. Transportation resistance in places like Boston in the early 1970s was as cruel as in the south. But northern opponents of school integration used terms like "forced transportation" to disguise their racial hostility.

"In general, they would say that they were not racists, and that they are not like the racists of the South, and that they were in fact liberals and voted for the Democrats," says Delmont. "But when it came to their own backyard, they had a different perspective."

These high levels of school segregation remain despite evidence that integration benefited both whites and blacks at the peak of school disaggregation from 1964 to 1980, say some education experts. High school graduation rates and grades for black students improved significantly during that time, but integration also reduced racial bias among whites, two scholars, Elise C. Boddie and Dennis D. Parker, wrote in one essay. recent.

It would be unfair to say that all progressive white parents who backslide by changing the racial makeup of their children's public schools are hypocritical. Part of his behavior is also motivated by something called "opportunity grabbing," says Delmont.

"Once white parents have access to a school district that they think is working well for their children, they try to do everything possible to create barriers around them to maintain resources for themselves and for their small number of peers," he says. .

Not all resistance can be attributed to race. Some Howard County parents said they opposed the redistricting plan for school districts because it would harm less wealthy students, who were primarily black and brown, by forcing them to take longer trips and lose longtime friends. In public meetings, many said they were Democrats and worked for nonprofit social justice groups, according to a New York Times story about the redistribution fight for school districts.

However, his efforts failed. Howard County adopted the plan in November of last year. The plan is based on socio-economic integration (the Supreme Court no longer allows integration plans based on race), but it will change the racial makeup of some schools because many of the poor students who will be sent to richer, whiter schools are Black or brown.

Flowers says he is still angry at the racial tensions the episode exposed. He was also surprised by the resistance because Howard County includes Columbia, one of the nation's first planned integrated communities. He also says that some of the opponents of the school plan were black.

"The surprise was the negative response, the vitriol, the resistance not only from white families but also from other ethnic groups," he says. "They all came out strongly against the idea of ​​having their families in schools with African American children."

Why American cities continue to be segregated

There is also a long tradition of white resistance to racially integrated housing. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once said that some of the most hateful people he encountered were white Chicago residents who resisted an open housing campaign he led in 1966. During a march, King was hit in the head. with a stone. It is one of the few times that he showed fear on camera.

That kind of resistance has evaporated today. Many white people are much more accepting of people of color in their neighborhoods. But if too many racial minorities move, many whites start renting moving vans. This phenomenon is so common that sociologists have a name: a racial "tipping point".

President Trump recently evoked that story when he cited his reversal of a housing law intended to combat residential segregation.

In a message posted on Twitter, Trump told "all people living their suburban lifestyle dream that they will no longer be bothered or financially affected by the construction of low-income housing in their neighborhood."

America's suburbs are becoming more diverse: Democratic forays with suburban voters demonstrate this.

"But black and white segregation is still surprisingly high," says Richard D. Kahlenberg, a housing segregation authority, in a recent article co-written with Kimberly Quick, a scholar and contributor to the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. .

Both cited two "amazing facts" about home segregation:

"Middle-class blacks live in neighborhoods with higher poverty rates than low-income whites; and African-American households headed by an individual with a bachelor's degree have less wealth, on average, than white households headed by an individual who lacks of a high school degree. "

So how does housing segregation persist decades after laws such as the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which prohibited the rental, purchase, and financing of housing based on race, religion, national origin, or gender? ?

Two words: zoning laws.

Political leaders can still prevent black and brown people from moving to whiter and richer communities by using exclusive zoning laws that prevent low-income housing or apartments from being built, say academics and activists.

This high degree of residential segregation is not limited to red states. Some of the most racially segregated housing is found in progressive cities like Chicago.

This clash between the policy of a white homeowner and the zoning laws that make his racial isolation possible can lead to some strange visuals, says Omar Wasow, an assistant professor of politics at Princeton University. Wasow says housing policy is a "zero point" for racial equality because it shapes access to good schools and jobs, as well as the ability to generate wealth.

"There are people in the city of Princeton who will have a Black Lives Matter sign in their front yard and a sign that says 'We love our Muslim neighbors', but are opposed to changing zoning policies that say You should have an acre and a half per house, "he says.

"That means, 'We love our Muslim neighbors, as long as they're millionaires.'"

What real change looks like

There have been many examples of progressive white Americans who are willing to give something up for racial progress that goes beyond symbolism.

Viola Liuzzo, a white housewife from Detroit, gave her life for black voting rights when she was killed by racists during the Selma campaign in 1965. Whites voted for programs like Obamacare that disproportionately taxed the wealthy to help blacks and browns. Some white families insist on sending their children to racially diverse public schools and do their best to worship in integrated communities and live in racially mixed neighborhoods.

There are also white city leaders, businesses, and citizens who are pushing for deep racial change.

Wasow quotes officials in places like Minneapolis, Minnesota, who recently voted to "increase the area" of their city by passing zoning laws that allow more apartments to be built. He also cites the example of the Mount Laurel suburb of New Jersey, which once had zoning policies that excluded low-income families until a series of court battles forced the municipality to change its zoning laws to create more affordable housing.

Did this change result in falling property values ​​and crime-ridden schools? Not according to a much-hyped study that was recently cited by the New York Times. A home development in Mount Laurel, designed to appeal to more low-income people, has now integrated so seamlessly with the community that, a decade later, most of its neighbors in nearby subdivisions couldn't even name it, according to the book, Climbing Mount Laurel.

The benefits of school disaggregation are also well documented, says Delmont, the Dartmouth professor. He says that the dissemination of educational resources in a metropolitan area has been shown to improve that community. He says there is also a selfish reason why white parents should not fear racially integrated schools.

"You are not training your children to function as adults in the world as you see today if they do not experience integration before entering the workforce," he says.

Still, many white people have a talent for avoiding those choices, says Shannon Sullivan, author of "Good White People: The Problem With Middle-Class White Anti-Racism."

Some do it by blaming lower-class whites for continued racism. They adopt a "middle class white goodness" lifestyle, which says the right thing about race and avoids overt acts of racial hostility, but uses this goodness as a mechanism to deflect responsibility and protect their white status.

Many progressive targets are often unaware of this deviation, says Sullivan. They are not intended to intentionally exclude people of color from their public schools or neighborhoods. In his book, he says that many of these attempts to protect his status "operate unconsciously, but exist and are effective." One of the most popular diversion strategies is to ask for racial reconciliation, says Sullivan.

"Reconciliation is about white people not being uncomfortable," she says. "They wouldn't characterize it this way, but they just want to not feel uncomfortable and it makes them feel like they're not good if there are some black people who are angry."

As Americans now debate how to move forward, Sullivan says he prefers his white companions to focus on another word.

"I want to hear about justice," she says. I want to hear about things that restore communities that have been destroyed. I don't want to hear how we make white people feel comfortable again. "

However, justice often means giving up some power or sharing resources. That is a step that many good white Americans have been unwilling to take. When was the last time you heard someone talk openly about seeking integration? Such racial optimism almost sounds picturesque, like a relic from another era.

Perhaps George Floyd's protests will change that racial pessimism. It is inspiring to see the "White Mother Wall" challenging rubber bullets and tear gas for racial justice. And yes, it is reassuring to see whites buy books like "How to be an anti-racist."

Anything is better than the racial hostility that was so widespread before.

But here is an awkward truth that many black and brown people know from their own bitter experience:

Unless more white people are willing to give up something to change the racial makeup of where they live and send their children to school, there will be no true racial awakening in America.