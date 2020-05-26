The Daredevil movie will reportedly feature a surprising avenger

As the largest and most popular brand in the entire industry, Marvel Studios saves no expense when it comes to its movies and TV shows. Ant Man it's his least expensive big screen project at a relatively cheap price of $ 110 million, while the consecutive filming of Avengers: Infinity War and Final game They are reported to have cost them $ 700 million to pay.

Even upcoming Disney Plus shows are rumored to have budgets that could be as high as $ 25 million per episode, and it certainly seems like the studio has no interest in doing something on a smaller scale. Everything that falls under the MCU banner apparently has a massive reach and features the most bets, and it looks like the next one Reckless restarting will be no different.

Matt Murdock may be a blind daytime attorney who becomes the vigilante protector of Hell’s Kitchen during his downtime, but he doesn't instantly seem like the type of character to become the subject of a mega budget blockbuster with fantastic traps. However, now we have heard from our sources: the same ones that told us that Ahsoka Tano will appear in The Mandalorian season 2 and Disney is developing a third National Treasure movie, both correct: that the MCU movie Daredevil is currently being planned as something epic, and Doctor Strange will be involved to promote the movie's cosmic angle.

Click to enlarge

According to our information, the Sorcerer Supreme will be featured in a cameo to explain to his fellow New York resident how his adversaries in The Hand appear to have the ability to resurrect the dead, and will offer his expertise to assist a character who traditionally is not particularly well versed in the mystical or supernatural.

Of course, Reckless It generally tends to operate in a single neighborhood, which would seemingly make it the ideal candidate for a low-budget effort with a focus on realism. However, it seems like everything should fall into the formula set by the MCU now, and Fearless Man seems to become the star of a $ 150 million to $ 200 million effort every time the reboot gets the official go-ahead.