The Dark Knight. The Caped Crusader. The Batman. He is one of the most popular superheroes of all time, and for good reason! In this blog post, we’re going to take a look at the history of The Dark Knight, from his first appearance in comics to his latest cinematic adventure. We’ll also discuss some of the different interpretations of The Batman over the years, and why he remains such a popular character. So put on your Bat-suit and get ready for a trip down memory lane!

The Batman has performed amazingly well in the international box office collecting $269 million against a $185–200 million budget, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2022.

Barry Keoghan opens up after being revealed as a mystery prisoner

Barry Keoghan has broken his silence after he was disclosed as the mystery captive at the end of the latest Batman movie. The character was formerly credited as Unseen Arkham Prisoner in the film, which stars Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero and Paul Dano as the villain Riddler. nonetheless, The Batman director Matt Reeves latterly shared that the jail captive talking to Riddler at the end of the movie was a popular fan-favourite Batman villain

Matt verified that the character was indeed the Joker, seen only in one scene. Barry has now opened up about his depiction of the Clown Prince of Crime. He also spoke about filming another scene for the movie that didn’t make it to the final cut.

Barry Keoghan praised Matt Reeves’s directorial qualities

In an interview with Esquire Middle East8, when Barry was asked to opine on Matt Reeves as a filmmaker, “He’s brilliant, man. And Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark particularly and together were amazing to me – really, really astonishing to me. And, you know, getting to be part of the Batman universe is (a huge deal for me). I’m a fanboy of these pictures, and especially the Batman universe. So be to be in that world, I’m still pinching myself. He’s a filmmaker I greatly respect as well. And to get to walk alongside him and see how he works, and seeing much like Chloe Zhao, how comfy he makes you on set, and he gives you the time you need and what you want. I’m in such a blessed position.”

Barry Keoghan also talked about working with Paul Dano

Barry also spoke about working with Paul Dano in the scene, that shows Paul’s Riddler wallowing in his cell after a crashed attempt at mass murder. Barry’s The Joker, whose face is only incompletely seen, is heard comforting Riddler, Barry said about Paul,” Paul is – I’m a huge, huge fan of Paul. He’s such a good dude as well. I’ve watched all of his pictures, like Prisoners and stuff like that. People say that we’re kind of like as well, and I’m like, are we?”Barry further said that he’s also awaiting for Matt Reeves to release the extra scene that they had shot for the movie.

Why Batman is so popular a character?

The popularity of Batman comes from a variety of factors. He is both dark and brooding, while also being incredibly heroic. He represents something different to everyone who reads or watches his stories, and that makes him endlessly fascinating. – Additionally, Batman has been around for decades and his mythology has only grown richer over time. There are endless storylines and interpretations to explore with this character, which keeps audiences coming back for more. – Finally, it’s worth noting that the casting of Bruce Wayne/Batman has always been impeccable. From Michael Keaton to Christian Bale to Robert Pattinson, each actor brings their own unique take on the role, making it all the more interesting to watch.