The DC mayor asks Trump to "withdraw all extraordinary security forces" and city guard troops







"The protesters have been peaceful, and last night the Metropolitan Police Department did not make a single arrest. I therefore request that all extraordinary law enforcement and military presence be withdrawn from Washington, DC," Bowser wrote in a statement. letter to the president, adding that she has ended the state of emergency in DC related to the protests.

Trump has promoted a public order message and threatened to send military troops to quell protests in other states, but most governors have opposed it. The state of DC as a district, not as a state, allows the President, and in turn the federal government, more leeway. Combined, at least 5,800 troops, agents, and officers have taken to the streets of the District.

Among them are the National Guard staff, the US Secret Service. USA, The US Park Police USA, The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Marshals Service. USA, The Bureau of Prisons, Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Federal Protection Service and the Transportation Security Administration.

In his letter, the Democratic mayor expressed concern that "unidentified federal personnel patrolling the streets of Washington DC expose both security and national security risks."

He argued that federal law enforcement personnel are "inflaming" protesters and "adding to the complaints of those who are generally peacefully protesting" over the reforms. Bowser accused the "unidentified additional units" of operating "outside established chains of command" and of increasing confusion by lacking "identification badges." "This multiplicity of forces can generate dangerous confusion, such as when helicopters are used in a war tactic to scare and disperse peaceful protesters," said Bowser, referring to a Lakota UH-72 helicopter that was seen flying low and floating above crowds on Monday. CNN has contacted the Justice Department. Attorney General William Barr said Thursday that the Justice Department had deployed "all major components of the department's law enforcement on this mission," including officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Weapons of Fire and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Prisons, and the United States Marshal Service. During a press conference Thursday, Bowser made it clear that she wants military troops out of state out of the capital of the nation. The only US military personnel. USA Operating in the city is the National Guard, and no active forces have yet entered the city to respond to civil unrest. Unlike state governors, Bowser, as mayor of a United States city, has no authority over the DC National Guard. On Monday, the DC National Guard activated to assist the city's Metropolitan Police Department with the protests. As of Thursday, more than 4,500 National Guard members had been deployed to DC, with troops from 10 states, at the request of Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

CNN's Evan Perez and Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.









