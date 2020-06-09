The DC mayor says that the White House & # 39; has a lot to answer & # 39; after the week of tension in the nation's capital

"I think it has surprised me all week about how the federal government behaved against American citizens," Bowser told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360."
"We were shocked and outraged that they moved the United States Army to threaten Washington, DC, to submit to me, I was surprised to see the unidentified and unidentified federal police in the nation's capital, all while talking about the police and the community trust. " She continued. "I think the White House has a lot to answer for."
"The protesters have been peaceful, and last night, the Metropolitan Police Department did not make a single arrest. Therefore, I request that they withdraw all extraordinary law enforcement and military presence from Washington, DC," wrote the mayor, adding that she had ended the state of emergency in DC related to the protests.
Trump and Bowser have a history of head banging. They disagreed over an expensive military parade that was planned in 2018 and then was eventually canceled, and then again in 2019 over the changes to the July 4 celebrations. Trump continues to intend to hold an Independence Day celebration in Washington this year, even when the mayor has said that a parade in the nation's capital had been ruled out.
In addition, the mayor renamed the area off Lafayette Square, steps from the White House, "Black Lives Matter Plaza."
CNN's Chandelis Duster, Nicky Robertson and Kelly Mena contributed to this report.