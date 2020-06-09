The DC mayor says that the White House & # 39; has a lot to answer & # 39; after the week of tension in the nation's capital







"I think it has surprised me all week about how the federal government behaved against American citizens," Bowser told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360."

President Donald Trump declared himself "his president of law and order" last week, and vowed to restore order to the streets of the United States using the military if the widespread unrest had not been quelled. Demonstrations increased across the country in response to the police murder of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white officer in Minneapolis in late May.

"We were shocked and outraged that they moved the United States Army to threaten Washington, DC, to submit to me, I was surprised to see the unidentified and unidentified federal police in the nation's capital, all while talking about the police and the community trust. " She continued. "I think the White House has a lot to answer for."

His comments echoed the message he had for the President in a letter Friday, saying that additional police in the city were "inflaming" and "aggravating complaints" from protesters. "The protesters have been peaceful, and last night, the Metropolitan Police Department did not make a single arrest. Therefore, I request that they withdraw all extraordinary law enforcement and military presence from Washington, DC," wrote the mayor, adding that she had ended the state of emergency in DC related to the protests. The president had responded by attacking the mayor in a Twitter post, warning that if she did not treat service members "well," he would bring in a "different group of men and women." But by Sunday, Trump tweeted that he had ordered the National Guard to begin the process of withdrawing from Washington. Trump and Bowser have a history of head banging. They disagreed over an expensive military parade that was planned in 2018 and then was eventually canceled, and then again in 2019 over the changes to the July 4 celebrations. Trump continues to intend to hold an Independence Day celebration in Washington this year, even when the mayor has said that a parade in the nation's capital had been ruled out. On Friday, Bowser had the city paint "BLACK LIFE MATTER" in large yellow letters two blocks from 16th Street NW, a central axis that leads south directly to the White House. In addition, the mayor renamed the area off Lafayette Square, steps from the White House, "Black Lives Matter Plaza."

