The DC US Attorney says that the majority of those accused of vandalism in statues and destruction are & # 39; self-radicalized or lone wolves & # 39;

The United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Michael Sherwin, promised Thursday "Tucker Carlson tonight" that the federal government "will use all resources" to protect monuments "both in the DC area and throughout the United States" during the July 4th holiday weekend.

The Department of Homeland Security is deploying a special unit across the country to protect monuments and statues from a new wave of vandalism and destruction such as the one that emerged from the protests following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. .

CHARGES IN AN ATTEMPT TO TAKE THE JACKSON STATUE

The so-called Rapid Deployment Teams (RDT) of the American Communities Protection Task Force (PACT), consisting of law enforcement officers specially trained in areas such as crowd control and riot control, will be dispatched to Portland, Seattle and Additional Washington DC RDTs will be shipped regionally so they can fly to any other area in a few hours in case the riots start in other cities in the U.S.

Sherwin told host Tucker Carlson that federal prosecutors have filed charges in 150 cases "related to the destruction of federal property," as well as "a litany of other crimes that have been lost in confusion," including arson and murder. . He added that the federal government has leveraged local governments across the United States to address local criminal offenses, such as theft, assault and battery.

"There seems to be, with some of these individuals, there is a flexible affiliation with some extremist groups on the left and on the right and it seems that most, if not all of the arrested individuals, are related to some of these violent acts are self wolves – radicalized or solitary who identify with some of these groups, "he said.

Sherwin added that it has been a "work in progress" to identify the "command and control" structure of groups whose members have been charged with criminal offenses.

"We have not yet identified all that architecture," he said.

Earlier Thursday, federal law enforcement officials arrested a man they described as a "leader" in the recent attempt to destroy the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square, near the White House.

Police sources tell Fox News that Jason Charter was arrested without incident at his residence and charged with destruction of federal property. He was arrested by the FBI and the US Park Police as part of a joint task force.

These sources add that Charter has connections to Antifa and was in a leadership role on the night of June 22 when a large group of protesters attempted to tear down the Jackson statue.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.