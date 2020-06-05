The DC woman scolds other women for the & # 39; white privilege & # 39; for removing graffiti & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39;

A video circulating online shows three women punished for using their "white privilege" while removing graffiti in support of Black Lives Matter from a federal building in Washington DC.

The women, all white, were trying to remove the "BLM" spray paint in the Lafayette Building, located near the White House, when someone approached them driving a vehicle, according to the video that was tweeted Wednesday.

Like other cities, Washington, D.C., has seen daily demos about the death of George Floyd. Some protests have turned into riots where looters have looted businesses, burned down and damaged property.

The Lafayette Building is home to the Export-Import Bank of the United States and some offices of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

As the women tried to scrub the spray paint, the driver asked why they were removing the graffiti.

"This is a federal building and we care about our country and our city," responds one woman.

"Then you don't care about black lives," says the person filming.

"That is not at all what we are saying … we certainly care about the lives of blacks," responds one woman. "We don't disagree with the message, ma'am, it's only in the building, so we're trying to clean it up."

"This is not a good way to wear your white insiders," says the driver before filming stops. "That's gross."

Various buildings and iconic memorials in the city they have been disfigured during several nights of protests, including the World War II Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial.