The deafening silence & # 39; de Pompeo infuriates diplomats as protests of racial injustice spread globally

Pompeo has remained largely silent about it, leaving American diplomats at home and abroad feeling abandoned as they face questions about riots from their counterparts around the world. Some fear that the nation's top diplomat will put his personal political interests and relationship with President Donald Trump ahead of his department's need for guidance and leadership.

"Pompeo has literally decided he is not touching it," said a US diplomat. "This will be reflected in our image around the world. What Pompeo should say is that we are a very flawed society, but we are trying to improve, we are resilient, we can do this, and I support my diplomats during this." emotional time. We haven't heard any of that. "

Most Trump cabinet officials have not spoken out on the protests, but Pompeo is in a unique position, overseeing a workforce of 75,000 people who are asked to represent values ​​of equality and freedom that are undermined by racial inequality and police brutality; and the principles of freedom of expression and assembly that the administration ignored when it violently dispersed peaceful protesters at the White House last week.

Diplomats have received little or no guidance on how to overcome that disconnect between those core American values ​​and the actions of the administration. Diplomats abroad have also had to deal with mass protests over Floyd's death outside of the United States embassies, exacerbating the need for guidance and reassurance from the top diplomat in the United States.

A State Department official said the secretary could still issue a statement and cited mounting pressure more than two weeks after Floyd's murder.

"His silence is deafening," said a second American diplomat about Pompeo.

"Not hearing from him makes this a very uncomfortable moment," said a third American diplomat.

"It would be really nice to hear from the secretary," said a fourth diplomat.

Pompeo's decision not to target his workforce is particularly heartbreaking for African-American foreign service officials, three of them explained. Over the weekend, a group of more than 100 black foreign service officers discussed the matter in a Zoom call, including their personal pain and frustrations about Pompeo's silence, according to two sources in the call.

They agreed that they will need to move forward to advocate for racial diversity in the department without their support, one source explained.

During Pompeo's time in the department, the percentage of African American foreign service officers decreased slightly from 7.95% to 7.1%, according to statistics from the American Foreign Service Association.

A fifth US diplomat said that any statement by the top US diplomat must also be accompanied by action.

And on Tuesday, the American Academy of Diplomacy asked the State Department to do more to promote diversity.

"We believe that a diplomatic service and other representatives of United States foreign policy should resemble the United States, an essential part of our country's representation abroad," AAD President Thomas Pickering wrote in a statement. AAD President Ronald Neumann. "The State Department does not meet this goal. Women and minorities continue to be significantly underrepresented in the State Department, most notably in the higher ranks."

"Of the 189 US ambassadors serving abroad today, there are three African American and four Hispanic career diplomats," they noted.

& # 39; A difficult time for all of us & # 39;

Last Thursday, Pompeo scheduled a press conference where he was expected to ask about Floyd's murder, issues of racial inequality, the White House response to protests, and the impact on diplomats abroad, but his appearance. It was canceled at the last minute and was never rescheduled.

The American diplomats CNN spoke with do not consider the fight for racial equality in the United States to be fundamentally political, yet many of them said they saw Trump's reaction to having politicized the movement and the moment.

Beginning with his tenure as CIA Director and continuing in his time as America's top diplomat, Pompeo has remained loyal to Trump. American diplomats fear that Pompeo's desire to keep peace with the White House is fueling his silence.

"There is a lack of will because of the way the president treats him," said the first American diplomat. Speaking of the President's response to the protests, including his call for a militarized response and his defense of the police violence captured in the film, this diplomat said: "It is poisonous that people try to confront him or even try to address that. . "

State Department officials around the world have had to engage in challenging discussions with their counterparts about what is happening across the United States. Many counterparts have expressed their sympathy, but others are looking at US diplomats to explain what is happening, two diplomats said.

Beyond Pompeo, some senior State Department officials have addressed the gravity of this moment with their teams.

Assistant Secretary of State Steve Biegun sent a note to the department on Floyd's death, saying, "Each of us should take the opportunity to reflect on that tragedy and what we can do in our lives to achieve healing and address its underlying causes. "

"As Americans, it is a difficult time for all of us," Biegun wrote in the message, which was seen on CNN. "To that end, I have encouraged Department leaders throughout our overseas missions and our offices to take time to open dialogues with their teams and create opportunities to share experiences as we reflect on how these experiences impact our communities and We strive to represent American values ​​in our work. "

"He couldn't be bothered"

Ambassadors have held virtual city councils with staff in various countries to discuss the issue. Last week, Assistant Secretary David Schenker held a meeting on the matter with his office and sent a cable expressing his "personal commitment to diversity and inclusion."

Current and former officials have said messages from department leaders have satisfied diplomats' thirst for thoughtful leadership, but said the secretary's voice is still needed.

"In every administration I have worked for in the past, in times of crisis, messages came directly from the Secretary of State," said former ambassador Nancy McEldowney. "As the leader of the agency, as the main diplomat of our country and as the person that people should seek guidance, not only operational guidance, but moral guidance in a crisis, in the past, it has always come from the Secretary of State "

"Now, I don't criticize Biegun for sending that message, I think it was good that he sent it, but why didn't it come from Pompeo?" McEldowney asked. "I think he couldn't be bothered, but also because he didn't want to side with Trump."

Pompeo referred to Floyd's death in a scathing statement after the Chinese Communist Party's "cruel exploitation of the tragic death of George Floyd," in which he said China's effort to "justify its authoritarian denial of human dignity. Basic exposes its true colors. "

Pompeo, who was not with Trump when the president addressed the San Juan Episcopal Church last week after authorities forcibly expelled peaceful protesters, was silent, however, about the difficult fundamental situation in peaceful protesters.

& # 39; Disappear and shut up & # 39;

A State Department spokesman said the United States and free and open societies around the world "are strengthened" through citizens who exercise their right to freedom of expression, triggering debate. When asked if the department had sent any guidance to employees in the US. USA And abroad on George Floyd's participation in the protests, the spokesman noted the right of Americans to peacefully protest the protection of the law.

"Although our laws provide protection against racial discrimination, discrimination and the legacy of slavery is an unfortunate part of the history of the United States and a reality too present for many Americans. The United States Constitution expressly protects the right to Peaceful Gathering and Petition for Complaint Redress, "the spokesperson said, adding that" many in the United States are peacefully exercising their right to peaceful protest to meet the challenges facing our society. "

Former State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the statement "sounds hollow" because it is not followed by public support from Pompeo himself.

"It may be that Pompeo realizes that his best survival tactic here is to disappear and stay quiet," Psaki said.