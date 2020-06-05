The dealerships are opening again. But good luck finding the car you want

"I don't think they realized how well [The financing deals were going to work], "said David Siebenaller, general manager of Findlay Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Findlay, Ohio." And now is where we are, you know. New car inventories are very short, everywhere. "

In an ordinary month, 0% financing deals account for about 2% of all new car sales, said Michelle Krebs, senior analyst at Cox Automotive. But in April, more than one in five cars they were sold with 0% financing, he said.

With auto factories closed for weeks, there has been no new inventory to replace the cars that dealers have sold.

Ordinarily, if Siebenaller didn't have the exact car or truck someone wanted, they could call other dealers in the area and make arrangements to change something for them. Now even that has become difficult, he said.

"What we have found is that supplies are at their lowest levels in 18 months," said Krebs.

Almost all the major automakers have restarted production at their US factories. But it will still be weeks before the products reach the distributors' lots, the distributors said.

Also, the factory resets have been spotty and slow, said Jessica Caldwell, an industry analyst with Edmunds.com. Once the vehicles are built, it takes time to distribute them from the factory to dealerships across the country.

"Under normal circumstances, they are generally six to eight weeks," Siebenaller said. "As low and exhausted as that group of vehicles right now, I don't know, nobody really knows what to expect."

Some merchants did surprisingly well during the pandemic, particularly those who created strong online sales channels before the crisis hit.

In April, sales at the Sam Pack Five Star Ford in Dallas, for example, They were 45% higher than in April last year. And last year had already been a strong year, said general manager Brian Huth. In March, when the blockades began, sales plummeted, he said. But once your dealership perfected a complete online home buying system, sales quickly bounced back.

"People have been looking at our inventory online for a long time, but actually being able to kill Amazon is pretty amazing," said Huth.

Like many car dealerships, it had amassed its inventories before what is usually a strong spring sales season. Now, however, the once healthy dealer lots are shrinking.

"I am in trouble," he said. "I'm going to run out of [Ford] Rangers. "

The Ranger, Ford's new midsize truck, which is smaller than the big F-150, has reached out to its loving Texas customers, Huth said. He only has four left. He's also concerned about his dwindling number of Mustangs, a popular model that sells especially well in the spring. His dealership is also "dangerously low" on Ford Explorer and Escape SUVs, he said.

He has lot space for up to 1,300 cars, but currently only has around 550 in stock, he said.

Not all car dealers are in such a crisis. Thanks to accumulating inventory prior to the pandemic, Jones Junction Auto Group in Bel Air, Maryland has enough vehicles to last until new arrivals begin, said Jeff Ramsey, director of e-commerce at the dealership, which sells cars. from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota.

"We have less than we would normally carry at this time of the season," Ramsey said, "but to the credit of the factory, they have kept in touch with us. We have been advised when to expect vehicles to arrive." "& # 39;

In general, there is no shortage across all makes and models, Caldwell said. But the inventories are adjusted to the most popular, such as that of General Motors SUVs and Chevrolet and GMC trucks. Trucks are particularly a problem, he said, because they come in many varieties.

"Between beds and taxis and all-wheel drive, there are millions of configurations," he said.

That means that even if there were, for example, 15 trucks in a dealer's lot, finding the one you want, even before the pandemic, would have been difficult. Now, it will be very difficult.