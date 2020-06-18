The death of a teenager rejects the protests of Black Lives Matter in Brazil

When Rafaela Matos saw police helicopters over her favela and heard gunshots, she fell to her knees and asked God to protect her son, João Pedro. Then she called the boy to make sure he was okay.

"Stay calm," replied João Pedro, explaining that he was at his aunt's house and that everything was fine, Rafaela told The Associated Press. Minutes after sending the message, police stormed in and shot the 14-year-old boy in the stomach with a high-caliber rifle at close range.

João Pedro Matos Pinto was one of more than 600 people killed by the police in the state of Rio de Janeiro in the first months of this year. That's almost double the number of people killed by police during the same period across the United States, which has 20 times Rio's population. Like João Pedro, most of those killed in Rio were black or biracial and lived in the poorest neighborhoods or favelas in the city.

As the Black Lives Matter movement brings hundreds of thousands to the streets around the world, protesters outraged at the death of João Pedro a month ago have been organizing the largest demonstrations of brutality against the police in years on the streets of Rio. .

Still, the protests don't come close to the size and public impact of other countries. For protesters, their fight to gain momentum in the country where more than half the population is black or biracial, with a problem of police violence that outshines other nations, is evidence of the depth of racism and complacency.

“They kill teenager after teenager in their homes every day. We are here because we need to be, "19-year-old civil engineering student João Gabriel Moreira said at a June 10 protest in Duque de Caxias, a poor city in the Rio metropolitan area. He said he had never protested anything before this year.

"Killing a young black man in a favela, it looks like normal, he must be a drug dealer," Moreira said. “Racism has always been veiled in Brazil. That is why so few of us are here. If Brazil had a racial conscience, this street would be full ”.

Rio de Janeiro police initially said they were chasing a criminal in a joint operation by civilian, military and federal police officers when they shot João Pedro on May 18. There were no signs of illegal activity at the Salgueiro favela complex house, according to Eduardo Benones, a federal prosecutor investigating the operation.

João Pedro's father, Neilton Pinto, was serving fish at a kiosk by the bay when he heard the helicopters. When he arrived on the scene, the police had already removed the boy's body, he said, sitting next to Rafaela for an interview just before the first anniversary of the incident.

The police never took João Pedro to a hospital, and his family began a frantic search. Rafaela, 36, received a ray of hope when she saw on her phone that her son's WhatsApp was active.

"Hello …" he wrote. "Hello … Hello … Hello … Talk to me …"

There was no response from who was using João Pedro's phone. But a campaign spread through social media and his body was tracked the next day, inside a police forensic institute.

"Good people live in the favela, people with families who plan to grow in this life," said Neilton, 40. "I am sure that if this were in rich areas, the police would not act in this way, breaking down a good person's home."

Benones' investigation seeks to hold the Brazilian state responsible for the death of João Pedro, alleging that it occurred in the context of institutional racism. All the statements and eyewitness accounts that Benones has reviewed indicate that João Pedro and others present did not pose a threat to officers at the scene, he said.

"Why would police officers or those who did not see that we are in a pandemic, obviously, a place that is already densely populated would be even more densely populated with children? That's predictable," Benones said. "It cannot be said that it is racism against that police officer, but a practice that the police forces do not take care of themselves when dealing with the black population." And if something happens, it looks like collateral damage. "

Rio police killed a record 1,814 people in 2019, according to official data: tripling the number five years earlier. The death toll in 2020 is on track to repeat itself.

Both President Jair Bolsonaro and Rio State Governor Wilson Witzel won the elections in 2018 with campaigns that emphasized law and order, and both have said that the police should be able to kill criminals with almost no legal restrictions.

At a June 11 protest in Niteroi, another city in the Rio metropolitan area, Bruna Mozer recounted how her son Marcos dropped out of school and encountered drug traffickers in his favela. Although he gave up when police found him with a walkie-talkie in 2018, officers executed him, he said. Marcos would have been 18 years old this year.

"More and more mothers, victims of state violence, join our groups," said Mozer.

The Rio civil police said in an emailed statement that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding João Pedro's death and that three officers have been suspended. Rio's military police did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

On June 5, the Brazilian Supreme Court banned police operations in the favelas until the coronavirus pandemic ends, in response to outrage at the death of João Pedro.

Her life had been divided between home, school, church and the mall, her father said. He got good grades and wanted to study law. He told his dad that it would make him proud.

When Neilton lost his job, João Pedro entered public school, only to discover that he lacked teachers and classes. Rafaela took him to the private school where he teaches.

Her parents said they never spoke to João Pedro about racism. They also did not participate in protests, but joined one on June 7. Rafaela said that hearing João Pedro's name turned into a battle cry has somewhat eased his emotional burden.

“I never participated in anti-racism or police events, I never got involved with those things. Today we are experiencing something we did not expect, something that comes and knocks on the door, "said Rafaela." With this repercussion, we saw that João Pedro was not the first, nor was he the last. "