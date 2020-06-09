The death toll from coronavirus in the UK exceeds 50,000, according to an official body

At least 50,413 people had died, at the end of May, with Covid-19 on their death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics of England and Wales (ONS), the Scottish National Registers and the Irish Agency for Statistics and Research from North. .

The ONS said 45,748 had died from the virus in England and Wales as of May 29.

Another 3,911 died in Scotland as of May 31, and 754 died with the virus in Northern Ireland as of May 29.

The United Kingdom has the second highest number of deaths from coronavirus worldwide. Their death toll is second only to the US. USA, which has recorded more than 111,000 deaths.