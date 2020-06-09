The death toll from coronavirus in the UK exceeds 50,000, according to an official body

At least 50,413 people had died, at the end of May, with Covid-19 on their death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics of England and Wales (ONS), the Scottish National Registers and the Irish Agency for Statistics and Research from North. .

The ONS said 45,748 had died from the virus in England and Wales as of May 29.

Another 3,911 died in Scotland as of May 31, and 754 died with the virus in Northern Ireland as of May 29.

The United Kingdom has the second highest number of deaths from coronavirus worldwide. Their death toll is second only to the US. USA, which has recorded more than 111,000 deaths.

These latest data differ from the official count of the British government. The UK Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has reported only 40,680 deaths from coronavirus, which is the number included in the Johns Hopkins University Covid-19 Dashboard.

The discrepancy between the two death tolls is caused by different counting methods. The DHSC only records deaths in which the deceased was previously diagnosed with coronavirus, unlike the disease that was detected post mortem.

The UK has officially registered 288,834 coronavirus cases, the highest total number of cases in Europe.

