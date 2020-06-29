The deleted tweet from the editor of the Washington Post claims that white women are & # 39; lucky & # 39; and others 'don't ask for revenge'

The Washington Post's global opinion editor Karen Attiah reportedly stated: "White women are lucky to be called" Karen. "And not asking for revenge," in a deleted tweet.

Attiah, who is black, listed several things she believes white women are responsible for and warned her 185,000 followers that worse things could happen than simply being referred to as "Karen," which has emerged as a derogatory term for white women. .

"The lies and tears of white women have been forged: -The 1921 Tulsa massacre – Emmet Till murder – Exclusion of black women from feminist movements – 53% of white women voting for Trump. Women White is lucky that we only call them “Karen.” And not asking for revenge, ”Attiah wrote in a now-deleted tweet that was captured by multiple accounts before being deleted.

WASHINGTON POST UNDER FIRE BY & # 39; CANCELAR & # 39; TO THE WOMAN FOR OFFENSIVE COSTUME AT THE 2018 STAFF HALLOWEEN STAFF PARTY

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Siraj Hashmi of the Washington Examiner, who tweeted a daily list of people who need to have their phone taken away after a Twitter error, was among reporters to capture an image of the message before it was deleted.

Jerry Dunleavey, another reporter for the Washington Examiner, noted that she doubled over in another tweet now removed.

"I'm just saying. Be happy because we ask for equality. And not real revenge," Attiah wrote.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post scoffed over the weekend for publishing a story that claimed to refute President Trump's statement that most violence occurs in Democrat-run cities, but the data essentially supported the case of the President and the newspaper published it anyway. The newspaper was also infuriated this month by a strange report about an offensive costume that a woman wore at a 2018 Halloween party hosted by one of her employees.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.