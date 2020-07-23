The demand for the Kia Telluride SUV is so high that dealers cannot keep them in their lots

Success has come gradually, but has now been crowned in the form of a three-row crossover SUV named after the Colorado ski town. Kia's award-winning Telluride sells so fast that its West Point, Georgia, factory can't do it fast enough.

Kia dealers have, on average, a 15-day supply of tellurides in their lots, according to Cox Automotive data. In real terms, that means these SUVs go out almost as fast as they go in. In contrast, GMC dealers have an average 76-day supply from the Acadia and Toyota dealers have an average 51-day supply from the Highlander. Both are competitors of telluride.

Ben Burton, general manager of Parkside Kia in Knoxville, Tennessee, said he already has a buyer lined up for every Telluride he expects to receive from now through September.

"As soon as I get a VIN number, people say 'OK, that's the one I want', he said." They have not seen the car, they have not touched it, they have not smelled it. and they're hired in the car and ready to go. "

The SUV lawsuit was helped, Burton said, in a Super Bowl ad that shocked the heart last January and showed a boy talking about his West Point, Georgia community. "We hope to be known for what we do," he says. "What we build".

It has also helped a number of awards for the Telluride. Among the highlights are the MotorTrend SUV of the Year Award last November and the North American SUV of the Year Award in January.

The Telluride excelled in almost every way, said Mark Rechtin, editor-in-chief of MotorTrend, from design to driving, handling and interior functionality.

"It was almost a unanimous decision to make it SUV of the year," he said. "They nailed it."

Production problems

The large and spacious Telluride was very much an American project. It was designed in Kia's design studio in Irvine, California, with the aim of creating a large space SUV that would appeal to Americans, Kia spokesman James Bell said. Much of the development testing was done at the Kia test track in Mojave, California.

Beyond its own attributes, the Telluride falls into a market segment that is doing relatively well right now. Auto sales have declined due to the coronavirus, but midsize SUVs are among the type of vehicles that have performed best, according to Kelley Blue Book data. (Pickups and small crossovers work even better.)

Telluride production started in February 2019, but the factory closed during April 2020, due to concerns about the coronavirus and parts supply disruptions caused by the pandemic.. The factory began increasing production again in early May, and is now running three shifts almost all day producing Tellurides, smaller Sorento SUVs, and Kia's new K5 sedan.

But even at that rate, production can't keep up.

As a result, some dealers are charging more than the Tellurides sticker price, something that rarely happens in the auto industry. Typically, customers negotiate discounts from distributors. In this case, distributors tell customers: yes they want a telluride, they need to pay more.

On average, Kia Tellurides sells for 3% off the manufacturer's suggested retail price, according to data from TrueCar, an automotive pricing website. Toyota Highlanders sell 7% below MSRP and Ford Explorers 8% below. Even the similarly sized Hyundai Palisade, which shares much of its engineering with the Telluride, sells below the manufacturer's suggested retail price, or MSRP.

The differences between the Palisade and the Telluride are so slight that customer preference for the Kia is primarily due to styling, Rick Case said. He owns a chain of car dealerships that includes several Hyundai dealers and two Kia dealers.

Case insists that its distributors never charge above the sticker as a matter of policy. "It is very ephemeral and too remembered," he said of the practice of taking profits.

To make things even more profitable for Kia and its dealers, Tellurides customers who want it most are not the base model, but more luxurious trim levels with more options and higher starting prices.

The sticker price for the Telluride LX base model starts at approximately $ 32,000. Pricing for the SX, the top trim level, starts at $ 10,000 more. That includes features like 20-inch wheels, two sunroofs, a high-end 10-speaker stereo, more chrome on the outside and more leather on the inside.

"The ones we were testing were in the $ 46,000 to $ 48,000 price range and we were looking at ourselves and saying, 'This is prettier than a Mercedes,'" Rechtin of MotorTrend said.

Gradual changes

Not many years ago, Kia's brand image could be summed up in one word: cheap.

That has been changing over the years as the Kias began to look more stylish.

Kia's head of global design, Peter Schreyer, previously worked at Audi. Kias also tends to provide a sharper driving feel than that of competitors such as Toyota and Nissan. Cars like the Kia Stinger compete credibly against German sports sedans, at least in terms of performance and available features, if not refinement

The brand is also building a reputation for quality. Kia finished first among the mass market car brands at J.D. Power & Assoc. Initial quality survey for each of the last six years.

That's a big change from Kia's early days in the U.S. market, said Burton, who has worked with the company for almost 20 years.

"We used to make bets to see how soon someone would return to a Sportage or Spectra with the 'Check Engine' light on," he said.

Those days are long gone, he said, and now people are waiting their turn to buy SUVs that cost up to $ 50,000.

"The vehicles went from being really a disposable car where you would buy it, take the wheels off, and throw it away," he said. "Now people buy these things because, in some cases, it is a luxury car."