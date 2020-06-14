The Democratic congresswoman rejects Trump's claim that she has done more for African-Americans than any president other than Lincoln

Representative Karen Bass, a Democrat from California, on Sunday rejected President Trump's claims that "he has done more for the black community than any other president" other than Abraham Lincoln.

Bass, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, responded to Trump's boast by saying that while the president may have signed his name in congressional legislation that helps African Americans, he has also pushed for policies and made statements that have been damaging to the community as a whole, although she offered no examples.

Trump has touted that the African American pre-pandemic of unemployment has reached its lowest level in history and has taken credit for Congress passing criminal justice reforms and funding for historically black schools.

THE LATEST FOX NEWS ABOUT GEORGE FLOYD'S DEMAND OF DEATH

"It hurts every time I hear him talk about the unemployment rate," Bass said during an interview on "Fox News Sunday." "I would give him credit if there was any policy, some program that he implemented that contributed to that. The unemployment rate of African Americans before COVID was declining due to the economy. "

She added: "And I congratulate you for signing the legislation that people had worked on for many, many years, but it's not like I came to Congress and said, 'Let's do criminal justice reform, I want to fund schools historically black & # 39 ;. He signed the legislation that we presented to him. "

The president tweeted Wednesday that "he has done more for African Americans, in fact, than any other president in US history, with the possible exception of another Republican president, the late, great Abraham Lincoln … and he's not even near".

He repeated that claim again during an interview on Fox News Thursday, but concealed himself by saying, "Let's go through Abraham Lincoln because he did well, although it's always questionable, you know, in other words, the end result."

Fox News presenter Harris Faulkner answered the president's words: “Well, we are free, Mr. President. So he did quite well. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Bass did not point to any specific Trump comments or policies on Sunday, he said "all the policies he has made, all the statements he has made that have been detrimental to African Americans." And if you look at the balance, sorry, it doesn't balance out. "

Bass added that he believes police reform, which has been at the forefront of national consciousness since the protests over the murder of George Floyd, is feasible and that Congress can enlist the support of law enforcement agencies.

"We are finding a lot of support from the police officers," he said. "Yesterday I had an hour-long meeting with the Fraternal Order of the Police, and they are very supportive of the idea of ​​national standards and meaningful training."

She added: “You should be accredited to be a police officer; any profession that allows you to use lethal force, there must be very significant training. "