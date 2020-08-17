the-democratic-convention-in-the-age-of-a-pandemic:-hundreds-of-live-feeds-and-four-stages

Critics have derided the political conventions as a glorified TV show for several election cycles. This year, that’s what it really truly is: a television production with live shots and short clips from all across the country.

The Democrats’ big show begins on Monday — “the slimmed-down convention will be a mix of live and prerecorded speeches and highly produced visual elements,” the NYT’s Astead W. Herndon and Reid J. Epstein wrote Sunday. Their story carried a Milwaukee byline, but noted that “there will be no official business conducted in Milwaukee.” A virtual convention, indeed…

Hundreds of live feeds

From CNN’s Jessica Dean: “The Democrats’ virtual convention will feature hundreds of live feeds from across the country and four stage set-ups located in New York City, Los Angeles, Milwaukee and Wilmington, Delaware, according to a source who has seen recent convention plans.”