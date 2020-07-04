The descendants of Frederick Douglass recite his famous speech on the 4th of July







Douglass, an abolitionist who fought for social reform in the 19th century, delivered the speech on July 5, 1852 at a celebration of Independence Day, pointing out the hypocrisy on the holidays and on the ideals of the Founding Fathers.

On Saturday, five of Douglass' descendants – Douglass Washington Morris II, 20, Isidore Dharma Douglass Skinner, 15, Zoë Douglass Skinner, 12, Alexa Anne Watson, 19, and Haley Rose Watson, 17 – recited the speech in a short film for NPR .

"The United States celebrates this Independence Day amid protests nationwide and calls for systemic reforms," ​​NPR stated in the film's description. "In this short film, five young descendants of Frederick Douglass read and respond to excerpts from his famous speech," What is it for the slave on the Fourth of July? "Which asks us to consider the long history of the United States of denying equal rights to black Americans."

In his speech, Douglass says: "The rich heritage of justice, freedom, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your parents, is shared by you, not by me. The sunlight that brought life and healing for you, has brought stripes and Death to me. July 4th is yours, not mine. You can be happy, I must cry. "