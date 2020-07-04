The descendants of Frederick Douglass recite his famous speech on the 4th of July

Douglass, an abolitionist who fought for social reform in the 19th century, delivered the speech on July 5, 1852 at a celebration of Independence Day, pointing out the hypocrisy on the holidays and on the ideals of the Founding Fathers.
"The United States celebrates this Independence Day amid protests nationwide and calls for systemic reforms," NPR stated in the film's description. "In this short film, five young descendants of Frederick Douglass read and respond to excerpts from his famous speech," What is it for the slave on the Fourth of July? "Which asks us to consider the long history of the United States of denying equal rights to black Americans."
In his speech, Douglass says: "The rich heritage of justice, freedom, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your parents, is shared by you, not by me. The sunlight that brought life and healing for you, has brought stripes and Death to me. July 4th is yours, not mine. You can be happy, I must cry. "
That section is also read in NPR's 7-minute video.
It continues, both by Douglass in 1852 and by his descendants in the video, "What, for the American slave, is your Fourth of July? I answer: one day that reveals to him, more than all other days of the year, the grave injustice and cruelty of which he is the constant victim. To him, his celebration is a farce; his boastful freedom, an ungodly license; his national greatness, swollen vanity; his sounds of rejoicing are empty and soulless; his denunciations of tyrants, insolence bronze-faced, his cries for freedom and equality, mockery hollow, his prayers and hymns, his sermons and thanksgiving, with all its religious parade and solemnity, are, for him, mere bombs, fraud, deception, impiety and hypocrisy . "
After reciting excerpts, his descendants responded to what they had read.
"This speech was written almost 170 years ago, but this part is still extremely relevant, especially with today's protests," said Douglass Washington Morris II.
"While July 4 probably doesn't seem the same to me as the others, I wouldn't say it doesn't make sense because it's the time the United States as a country broke free from another country," said Alexa Anne Watson. "But I would say no. It is the moment when I obtained my freedom. "
Isidore Dharma Douglass Skinner closes the video on an optimistic note, saying, "I think in many ways we are still slaves to the idea that it will never get better, but I think there is hope and I think it is important that we celebrate the joy and life of Blacks and we remember that change is possible, change is probable and that there is hope. "