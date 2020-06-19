The deserted Venice contemplates a future without hordes of tourists after Covid-19

Venice, Italy (CNN) – A few days before Italy lifts restrictions on much of the country after being closed since March 10, the streets of Venice are beginning to resurface.

There are still no tourists here. Instead, the noise is coming from vacuum cleaners and sanitation equipment inside stores preparing for the grand reopening on May 18.

But even as store owners prepare for any post-closing Venice, everyone in this deserted resort town asks the same question: who are they reopening for?

Every year up to 30 million tourists from around the world descend on Venice, injecting up to $ 2.5 billion into the local economy, according to the Italian Ministry of Tourism.

But few are Italians, who have never been as in love with the city of the lagoon as the rest of the world, according to Matteo Secchi, head of the Venessia tourism group, who says that Venice has always attracted many more international tourists than nationals.

"When the city reopens next week, it will continue to be much the same today," he told CNN in a mysteriously empty Venice this week. "Tourists really won't start coming back until the borders are reopened and international travel is allowed."

Not everyone wants things to go back to business as usual.

Jane da Mosto, who heads the non-profit group We Are Here Venice, has been fighting for policy makers to understand the benefits of sustainable tourism for the city by launching campaigns to keep massive cruise ships out of the historic port and studying options for avoiding floods as the city suffered last fall.

She views the pandemic as a turning point for the city, and envisions a new emerging Venice in the post-pandemic world.

"The new Venice I dream of after this is the way it is now, only with more residents," he told CNN in an interview in Venice. "The problem for Venice is not the lack of tourists, it is the lack of permanent residents. And with more residents, the city will more reflect the Venetian culture and the wonderful lifestyle that this extraordinary city offers and future visitors to the city will be able to enjoy Venice more. "

A funeral for Venice

The old days: tourists have been driving residents out of the city. MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP / Getty Images

In many ways, Venice has recently become a victim of its own popularity in a growing struggle between over-tourism, fueled by the popularity and affordability of low-cost air travel and cruises, and the steady decline in local residents who have fled from tourism. invasion in record numbers.

Venice's population has dropped from 175,000 after World War II to just over 52,000 today.

Secchi's group even helped organize a funeral for Venice in 2009 when the population fell below 60,000. Things have only gotten worse since then.

"The virus shows how tourism has massacred the population," says Secchi, who is also in the hotel industry. "When the city closed and they were only Venetians here, you could see how few we really are."

Last summer, that internal struggle with mass tourism reached a critical point when the government, concerned about the ecological effects of mass tourism on the city's canals, threatened to ban cruise ships from entering the historic port through St. Mark's Square, which is the highlight of any Venetian port.

It was a difficult choice for Venetians, as the huge cruise terminal employs thousands. The plan was finally scrapped when the government fell in August, but the city was left with a difficult decision: to stay as they were and risk destroying the city entirely.

Then on February 25, Covid-19 did what the Venetians were unable to do: make everything stop.

As the spread of the virus made the surrounding Veneto region a hot spot, the annual Carnival celebration was canceled for the first time.

"The shock of canceling Carnival really woke everyone up," says Secchi. "It was like pulling out the carpet."

Inflection point

Some in Venice want to promote "slow" tourism instead of mass tourism. Marco Di Lauro / Getty Images

Many in Venice now see the pandemic as an opportunity to do exactly what municipal governments have been unable to do in the past: rethink mass tourism and try to create a new type of sustainable tourism for the fragile city.

Melissa Conn, director of the Venice office of Save Venice, an American cultural heritage group that works to preserve the city's vast cultural heritage through conservation grants, sees the pandemic as a turning point. "We are using this time in a positive way," he told CNN in Venice.

Between 30 and 40 urgent projects are advancing to help after Venice suffered historical floods last year.

The group normally has to work near tourists, but in their absence they have been able to work less hampered.

"What will follow will be slow tourism, not mass tourism," says Conn. "We are confident that we can rebuild, restore and rethink Venice, focusing on helping the city resist the elements and tourism."

Conn knows that disconnecting the type of mass tourism that Venice has experienced in recent years will cause some companies to close.

"We are going to see empty stores," she says. "We are going to have to rethink Venice, to take it to a higher level."

But it's not just about designer stores and luxury goods. "We don't want it to become a Monte Carlo," she says. "We need to focus on the Made in Venice brand, to promote local artisans and bring that Venice back and offer a better quality of life to people who live here and visit."

It also sees an opportunity in a vacuum created by the absence of mass tourism due to travel bans instituted by the pandemic to attract academic programs back to the city.

She imagines tourist apartments that house students and bring new energy to the city. "We feel more than ever that this is the time," says Conn. "Saving Venice is a very unique mission, but now we are on a roll."

The virus has revealed how few residents remain in Venice. Marco Di Lauro / Getty Images

Black death

What happens next in Venice is crucial to your future.

After all, this city has risen from pandemics before. The same word quarantine was born from the city's response to the Black Death more than 700 years ago when the city was a powerful trading center that brought merchants from around the world.

When the plague struck, they decided that the only way to protect the city was to isolate the incoming ships for 40 days, or quaranta giorni, which became known as quarantine, what we now call quarantine.

What happens next in Venice is in the hands of the Venetians, perhaps for the first time in centuries.

Mattia Berto, who runs a theater company in Venice, believes that the city can find the right balance.

"Venice in many ways has been a perfect lover, ready to give everyone what you want without asking for any commitment for the future," he told CNN.

"But it is time to rethink what Venice can be. It is time to finally resolve this conflict between the two Venice, that of tourists and that of Venetians. It is time to finally commit to our future."