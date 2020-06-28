The destroyers of statues are attacking democracy and civilization.

“Each record has been destroyed or falsified, each book rewritten, each image has been repainted, each statue and building on the street has been renamed, each date has been altered. And the process continues day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped.

Seldom did that passage from George Orwell's "1984" seem more appropriate.

Protests that initially focused on the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police have turned into attacks on "systemic racism," which often comes down to an assault on the United States, as the statue-busters are They move past Confederate monuments to just about everything.

Marching for a cause is a traditional form of peaceful protest. But spray painting monuments are just vandalism, and toppling statues is the mob's rule. And these mobs are increasingly meaningless.

In San Francisco, they knocked down a statue of Ulysses S. Grant, who defeated the South as the best general in the Union and then as President pushed through the Fifteenth Amendment, Forced Reconstruction, signed the first Civil Rights Act of 1875, and prosecuted the Ku Klux Klan.

In Whittier, California, the Vandals tagged a statute for John Greenleaf Whittier, the town's namesake and a poet who dedicated his life to the anti-slavery cause, with "BLM" and "F – k Slave Owners".

In Philadelphia, they defaced the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the American Revolution with the words "committed genocide." In Portland, Oregon, crowds toppled statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

The Army deployed 400 National Guardsmen in Washington, DC, after another mob attacked the Andrew Jackson statue near the White House.

Radicals also promise to remove a monument to Abraham Lincoln that includes a freed slave. The freed slaves raised all the funds for the monument, which was attended by Grant and Frederick Douglass.

In Madison, Wisconsin, a mob of more than 200 people got a tow vehicle and tore down two monuments on the grounds of the state house. They decapitated the statue of Hans Christian Heg, a Norwegian immigrant who led a militia that hunted down slave hunters, and was later killed as a colonel in the Union Army at the Battle of Chickamauga in 1863.

Vandals also shot down "Forward," an allegorical statue of a woman holding an American flag dedicated to the advancement of women by her sculptor, with some "explanations" that the state is not really moving forward.

These mobs do not attempt to make changes; they are flaunting their power. And their violence is growing: Madison "protesters" kicked and beat State Senator Tim Carpenter after photographing his actions. "The sad thing is that I am on his side for peaceful protests: I am a gay progressive Democratic senator who turned 36 in the legislature," he lamented.

But many progressives are cheering them on. When a Post article linked the riots to his Project 1619, the New York Times' Nikole Hannah-Jones called it "an honor." Of course, she has ignored the extensive debunking of her claims by America's leading historians, and got away with it, even winning a Pulitzer. She promotes lies, so she encourages ignorant vandals.

Few on the left, regardless of their past defenses of freedom of expression and tolerance, dare to speak out against the mob's action, for fear, perhaps, of becoming the mob's next target, or less to be fired after an assault on social networks. At best, they hope these passions are exhausted or bought with the sacrifice of the strange statue of Teddy Roosevelt.

However, the true lesson of history is that appeasing the mafia only inspires you to seek more to destroy. We are still a long way from "1984" but we are getting closer.