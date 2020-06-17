The Detroit chief warns that there can "never be a rush to judge" after the former Atlanta officer charged with the death of Brooks

Detroit Police Chief James Craig encouraged the public to book his trial Wednesday after the Fulton County, Georgia district attorney announced that the former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks the Last week he will be charged with serious murder.

"Overall, there are a lot of videos you have to go through," Craig told "Your World." "When that happens, sometimes you get a different view of what happened. But there can never be a rush to judge."

Craig warned that the prosecutor's swift decision to press charges against Garrett Rolfe will have a "demoralizing effect" on police officers who will begin to "guess" whether to use deadly force in dangerous situations.

FORMER ATLANTA OFFICER CHARGED WITH BROOKS RAYSHARD MURDER, COULD FACE DEATH PENALTY

"Officers often have a divided decision to make that call. Sometimes they do it right. Sometimes it is questionable," he said. "We certainly don't want to politicize it. But again, we have to take into account all of the circumstances."

Brooks was shot to death Friday night outside a Wendy's restaurant. He had fallen asleep in his car in the driveway and failed a field sobriety test. He then resisted officers' attempts to arrest him and was seen running with one of his stun guns seconds before the shooting.

"It looks bad," Craig said of the shooting. "I'll tell you … I've never seen a force incident that looks good when it is televised."

Craig went on to point out that the Brooks case is different from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last month.

"We talked about Mr. Floyd's death, that video … clearly said 'This is murder'," Craig said. "But we are talking about a situation of two officers who passed, I think it was 40 minutes, having an encounter with him [Brooks], in fact he resisted. But you have to find resistance with that force and consider it is both reasonable and necessary ".

