Technology has done a lot for the world. Twitter, the Arab Spring, and streaming services are just a few examples. But how it affects businesses cannot be understated either. B2B companies, in particular, have benefited greatly from the digital age. These benefits range from stronger and smoother business operations to new products and services available to their customers. For more information on these advancements, take a look at our picks for the most impactful digital effects on B2B companies.

Better business productivity

Technology and the internet are responsible for making a lot of business operations run easier, whether that’s B2B or B2C companies. There is no better example of this than remote working. If the lockdowns had come about just 10 or 20 years earlier, no one would have the means to pull it off. Every interaction would be through email rather than messaging platforms and video calls – creating chaos.

Closer to home, there are also a lot of tech developments that are good for improving productivity in your team, like project management platforms like Trello. Managers can delegate and monitor projects to be sure that everything is done well and on time.

Those are just a few examples. More and more tech projects, ironically mainly B2B projects, are coming into businesses and turning a tedious task into an automated one.

Better marketing reach

Brand awareness for B2B companies is a lot easier to achieve with the great help of the internet. Online, digital, or cloud-based marketing is the best way to get your business out there. Once upon a time, B2B businesses had to physically get out there and network, get their name in one niche business magazine, and call up other businesses trying to get recognition. This has all changed.

Social media marketing, for example, might sound like it’s made only for consumers looking for this weekend’s outfit, but there is a clear B2B audience there. Everyone has social media. Even people who own or work in a business and they will spot your product or service that suits them just right if you market it just right.

Even better, social media marketing can be used to filter out everyone that isn’t likely to use your product. Between algorithms and SEO (Search Engine Optimisation), your marketing campaign can be laser-focused on the audience you think are most likely to buy and use your products.

Better products

Let’s face it, the majority of B2B company services and products are exactly like the type we mentioned above: software that makes running a business easier. Whether that’s website templates, SEO marketing tools, productivity management, or simple communication platforms like Zoom and Whatsapp, the rise in technology has been a hotbed for new B2B products and services to sell and use online.

And the best part about it is that new products are hitting the market all the time. As tech keeps evolving and improving, some problems come with that evolution, and they need to be fixed by the latest software that’s here to inform you that you have a problem in the first place.

It means a lot of businesses have grown very self-sufficient and are running a lot more smoothly as tech simplifies some things and outright automates others.

Better cybersecurity

The main problem with the rise of remote working, however, isn’t productivity like a lot of middle managers would have you believe, but is, in fact, cybersecurity. In the wild west days of the internet, when everything was new, you couldn’t have a conversation without hearing the word “scam” or “hack”. Everyone had someone trying to phish in their email boxes, and businesses were suffering from a teenager in a dark room saying “I’m in” to no one in particular.

As time has gone on, people and businesses have gotten more educated. Phishing is still a common means of getting into a business’s system, but there are other means of keeping hackers out of systems. Documents and data are backed up into the cloud to avoid getting wiped, transactions are done with end-to-end encryption to not get infiltrated, and we have firewalls, VPNs, password verification and more.

Is it a bulletproof system? No, but the more technology evolves, the more solutions we find to security problems and the more we can plug a security hole before it’s even discovered.

Conclusion

To say that B2B companies have been impacted by the digital age would be too vague. Everything has been impacted by the digital age, from what we buy to how we buy it, and that is no different for B2B businesses. For B2B companies, they have seen a massive boost that is in no small part thanks to the digital age and the internet. It will be interesting to see where the future takes the industry as technology continues to evolve.