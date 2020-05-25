The director of & # 39; Ghostbusters & # 39; Suggests Racist and Sexist Trump Fans Killed His Film

The reboot of "Ghostbusters" in 2016 established an ugly pop culture template.

Suddenly, I don't like that a woman-centered movie turns into a sexist if not an absolute stalker. That media narrative took hold during the release of the long-awaited film, the largest gender-swapping project to date.

Since then, similar themes have received the release of "Birds of Prey", "Charlie’s Angels" and "Captain Marvel".

Sony, the studio behind "Ghostbusters," backed that narrative. A senior Sony executive had a simple and profane message for the first detractors of the film:

Everyone says I'm doing Female Ghostbusters, but I say, "No, we're doing Ghostbusters fun." Yes, there are four women. It is original. You pee and moan on the Internet – sexist comments – but, you know, (bleep) 'em.

The stars also adopted that victim status, a curious pose for a multi-million dollar project with a major studio behind it. The movie even inserted a scene where Ghostbusters tease online trolls.

And, of course, the cast met at "Ellen" alongside a certain presidential candidate.

The film underperformed, stopping the franchise and costing Sony a reported $ 70 million. "Ghostbusters" director Paul Feig complained shortly after the film failed because the project became political, ignoring his team's role in that effort.

Now he is taking a different tone. It is those racist and sexist Trump voters who sank his film.

Feig shared that opinion in SiriusXM Radio May 22, Complaining about the 2016 presidential campaign, he mortally wounded his film.

"I think a really brilliant author … needs to write a book about 2016 and how intertwined we were with Hillary (Clinton) and the anti-Hillary movement," Feig said.

Perhaps Feig should have complained when the film's marketing team arranged for the stars to join Clinton in "Ellen."

Then the director of "Bridesmaids" drags the race into the equation.

“They were all at a boiling point. I don't know if it was having an African American president for eight years that were gutted, they were ready to explode … ".

"It's crazy how people went crazy for women trying to get power or to be in positions they weren't normally in, and it was an ugly and ugly year."

Yes, do you remember what happened when Jennifer Lawrence led the "Hunger Games" trilogy and generated approximately $ 1 trillion? Or how the scariest superhero movie to date, "Captain Marvel," became one of the MCUs. greatest successes?

What happens when the racist and sexist party prayed for Sarah Palin to become the nation's first female vice president? Or how did the same group come together behind struggling White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany?

Feig is a talented director on professional decline thanks to the commercial failure "Last Christmas" and the terrible "A Simple Favor" of 2018. Playing racist and sexist cards should be under him.

Apparently not.

It's also easier than admitting that his reboot of "Ghostbusters" cost too much and lacked the timeless joy of the original.

Then again, maybe Feig is following in Hillary Clinton's footsteps. The former First Lady has spent the past three years devising new creative reasons why he lost to Donald Trump in 2016.