The director of Disney's New Planet of the Apes has been full of ideas while in quarantine

Thanks to the Fox purchase, Disney is taking the reins of the Planet of the Apes franchise, with The maze runner Director Wes Ball gets behind the camera. Ball recently opened up about when he hopes to return to work on his Planet of the Apes film, and what the work environment will be like in the midst of ongoing global circumstances.

"The truth is that my heart goes out to everyone and the times we live in are obviously historical. We are going to see these moments that are taught in schools in 20, 30, 50 years. So I am trying to make the best of everything and trying to understand the moment we are living. Like my work, I see him as an artist and storyteller trying to give people an escape from their daily lives. That is still very much in my mind, still very much my motivation and directive ".

Work on the new movie was closed due to health and safety regulations and social distancing penalties, but this has not stopped Ball from working on his Planet of the Apes film entirely, with the director even able to continue his creative efforts with his collaborators to some extent.

"We were in the development phase. So we're writing. I had already met my writer Josh Friedman at Zoom for weeks before all this success. We already had a routine of jumping on Zoom and talking about the script. In that sense , nothing has really changed. What I found a little bit is that I've been incredibly full of ideas right now. I guess maybe because of being locked up? I'm pretty lucky to have an escape. loft that I share with my screenwriting friend TS Nowlin, so it's kind of a little home retreat to try to be creative, productive and work on my projects. "

When filming can start again, Wes Ball sounds very eager and excited to do a Planet of the Apes movie under the broad Disney poster.

"Disney has a crazy marketing department. Their ability to distribute movies and make money from them, with theme parks and so on, and their entire strategy is about great stories, well told and done to the end. It was fun to even imagine being part of of that kind of gadget. We were already immersed in Mouse Guard when that essentially happened. During that year and a half when we developed Mouse Guard, we were aware of the merger but, legally and contractually, we weren't allowed to talk about it. it had happened and there could be this whole thing about lawyers basically. So for us it was: go down, keep working and do something cool. "

It appears that Ball's addition to the epic sci-fi franchise may have been a victim of ongoing delays before most, and the Fox-Disney merger adds to the drama behind the scenes.

"Unfortunately, when the deal came to fruition, it was when the two companies were still trying to find out a little bit about how they got together and married together. It's like two giant agencies, 20th Century Fox and Disney, who have very different cultures. These entities have to find the way to become a family. It's a marriage, so that doesn't happen overnight. For the past year or two, that's been progressing forward. There's been a lot of shaking, obviously, with a lot of people with I'm a great friend. Many have left and that's dissolved the Fox company, which is essentially what I consider my home. That's where I was writing my first three movies. I knew everyone there, from the creative executives to the department of marketing and distribution. I knew everyone there and now everything is altered. "

Regardless of everything that is happening both behind the curtain and around the world right now, Ball's enthusiasm for continuing Planet of the Apes The story is clear, with the director more than ready to return to work when the situation permits.

The most recent films in the Planet of the Apes the franchise ended in 2017 with exemplary box office success War for the Planet of the Apes. In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar struggles with his darkest instincts and begins his own mythical quest to avenge his species. When the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel face off in an epic battle that will determine the fate of their species and the future of the planet.

War for the Planet of the Apes It was directed by Matt Reeves and written by Mark Bomback and Reeves. A sequel to 2011 The origin of the planet of the apes and 2014 Dawn of the planet of the apes, the film concludes the reboot / prequel trilogy and the journey of ape leader Caesar. The film stars Andy Serkis as César, alongside Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Karin Konoval, Terry Notary, Ty Olsson, Amiah Miller, Gabriel Chavarria, and Toby Kebbell.

The reboot trilogy was both critically and financially successful, and rumors continue as to whether Disney's additions to the franchise will be another reboot or whether they will continue the same world and story of the highly popular ape leader Caesar of Serkis. . While the specifics are still a secret, earlier this year director Wes Ball tried to clear things up by saying, "Don't worry. I won't spoil the surprises, but it's safe to say that Caesar's legacy will continue …"

Considering the end of War for the Planet of the Apes It is difficult to see how Caesar himself will return, but there are certainly ways in which the foundations of history can continue to be built. This comes to us courtesy of Discussing Film.

