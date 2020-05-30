The director of Wonder Woman 1984 was contacted to make a Justice League movie but it happened

Wonder Woman 1984 is gearing up for release, despite repeated delays, and promotions for the film are underway. Recently, the film's director, Patty Jenkins, spoke to French magazine Premiere about her love for the character and superhero movies in general, and revealed that she had been chosen to make another great superhero ensemble movie before turning down the offer. Their quotes have been translated into English for the magazine by an Instagram user.

"I love comics, but I have reached superheroes through movies. There is this desire in me to emulate compared to the movies I saw as a child. A certain spirit that reigned in those times. Is it relevant when I shoot? No I know. The point is, unlike other directors, I really don't care about shared universes, continuity, and that kind of detail. I've been contacted to make a Justice League movie in the past, and I don't. connect. Too many characters. "

Since the original Wonder Woman came out in 2017, fans have been clamoring for Jenkins to take over the DCEU of then-showrunner Zack Snyder. Jenkins successfully instilled warmth and humor in Wonder Womancoupled with an optimistic approach to history reminiscent of the Superman movies from the Christopher Reeve era.

This was in stark contrast to Snyder's dark and gloomy movies, with a Superman who seemed constantly hurt, and a Batman who was on the verge of becoming a full-fledged supervillain. Fans feared that Snyder would make the next Justice League an equally listless affair, hence the campaign for Jenkins to take over the job.

Warner Bros. clearly listened to fans and offered Jenkins the project, which she aired because the story had too many characters to focus on. Instead, Zack Snyder started doing League of JusticeJoss Whedon finished it, and the resulting bizarre Frankenstein mix was vilified by fans and critics alike.

Now Zack Snyder is preparing to remake the Justice League solely according to his personal vision, and his fans have become convinced that it will be a cinematic masterpiece despite evidence to the contrary offered by Iron Man and Batman V Superman. Meanwhile, Jenkins is content to continue developing the Wonder Woman franchise only according to your own instincts, with minimal study interference.

Wonder Woman 1984 you will see the titular heroine taking on the dangers of the day in 1984, which is probably an allusion to the dystopian novel 1984 which deals with the dangers of government overreach and mass surveillance.

After that, Patty Jenkins will oversee the production of a spin-off film centered on the Amazon Island from which Princess Diana comes, before completing the narrative with a third party. Wonder Woman movie set today. Overall, Jenkins seems to have capitalized on his time working in the superhero genre, even if he willingly left the opportunity to bring the most famous superhero team of all time to the big screen in the process. This story comes from the director of Premiere.

