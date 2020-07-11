The disappearance of Naya Rivera is a harsh reminder (Opinion)

He was 33 years old and is leaving a 4 year old son. His alleged death is considered accidental.

The disappearance has had a great impact: in the headlines, on social networks and in other places in the culture. People cannot avoid their eyes because they are horrified by the apparent death of a young and beautiful person.

Then there is the weirdness that she is the third of the show's actors to have apparently passed at a very young age. Co-stars Cory Monteith died in 2013 of a drug overdose, and Mark Salling died of an apparent suicide in 2018.

While we mourn Rivera's loss, we can't help but evaluate our own lives and perhaps ask ourselves some questions.

Facing death, even the idea, is never easy. However, there is something especially tragic about premature and premature death; about being forced to consider the lost potential in a life that has not been fully lived.

With celebrities, sentiment can increase because, after all, they are bigger than life and often present us with an idealized picture of a life to which we could aspire.

Rivera began acting at the age of 4 in the program "The Royal Family". During his nearly three-decade career, he appeared on "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Family Matters," "The Bernie Mac Show," "Baywatch," "CSI: Miami," and many others, including "Glee." "

Still, at 33, he's supposed to have a long career ahead of him.

Her story is particularly jarring at a time when emotions about illness and death are most important to most of us.

Months of living the Covid-19 pandemic has led many to contemplate mortality: how short is life (and tenuous), how we want to spend the time we have, whose duration, perhaps has never been clearer, is completely unknown.

Someone's death reminds us: what have we not done, what could we be doing? Should we re-prioritize our lives? And we've seen a lot of that already during blockages and dislocations of our families, friends and jobs.

For many, stepping back from typically busy lives has given them an opportunity to ask themselves whether those lives are the ones they really want to live and, if not, what changes they may be willing to make.

At the same time, the sudden death of another can help us reconsider how much we "need to know" what our own lives will bring and stop making rigid plans.

Humans are programmed to plan and worry so much about the future, but what Covid has shown us, and what the young death shows us ten times, is that we cannot know what will happen tomorrow. Learning to live in the now becomes essential.

When it comes to death in the present or at any point in life, it is key to understand that emotions will vary, but they must be felt (and not avoided) to better process and deal with pain.

Such emotions can include pain, confusion, anger, regret. They are not necessarily comfortable emotions, but they must be experienced. How they are experienced on any given day will differ from the next. Taking one day at a time may be a cliche, but it's true.

Unfortunately, there is no elegant and modern way to deal with the idea of ​​death, neither a quick fix nor an easy fix. There is no good way to understand what is often unfathomable: how, for example, a young mother with so many resources and so many possibilities for her could, in the blink of an eye, cease to exist.

Our best bet is not to try to understand why, but to try to take from Rivera's apparent death, or anyone else's, a lesson that we can apply to our own lives.

Thinking about who the young and talented Naya Rivera was and who and what she has left behind, we could usefully begin to ask, who is who we want to be?