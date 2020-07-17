The disastrous Covid response from Miami leaders and how to fix it (Opinion)

New York was one of the first states to feel the terrible consequences of the contagion. The region was tested like never before as it became the global epicenter, with hospitals filled to capacity. Unfortunately, New York's hard lessons learned have not been implemented nationally, and now the United States is seeing positive cases exceeding 60,000 a day.

Today, Florida, specifically Miami-Dade County, is the epicenter of the pandemic. We have had daily increases in cases of almost, and sometimes more than 10,000 across the state. Locally, the county has seen about 2,500 a day. The increase is intensifying, and our hospitals are working overtime. Many ICUs have reached capacity, and hospitals have to move quickly to convert non-ICU open beds to ICU beds.

What is very clear is that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez do not have a plan to get ahead of the virus. We fell two steps behind and lives are at stake. I have criticized both leaders for their gradual approach to the crisis, which continues to erode confidence in the efforts of administrations.

one) Immediately designate a Chief Medical Officer who can serve as a trusted voice when the county responds to the growing crisis.

two) Participate in an ongoing public awareness campaign on mandatory masking. This means that all of our public leaders must show the community that they wear masks. Doing so will reinforce why this is a critical step to curb the spread. The governor must also establish a statewide mandatory mask order to prevent spread across county lines.

3) For companies that can use outdoor spaces to continue operating, the county must allow modified use of the outdoor space, to include closing streets such as Miami Beach's Ocean Drive for commercial use. The county must also ensure proper design to minimize crowd growth.

4) A robust contact tracking program should be up and running over the weekend, with a minimum of 250 tracers and escalated to 2,500 by the end of the month. Currently, the county reports that it only has 175 tracers in place.

5) Quickly expand the county's limited program to contract with low-occupancy hotels that can act as isolation centers along with highly visible public service announcements to inform the public about the program. This will also help our hotel industry, which is suffering greatly from reduced visitors.

6) Convene weekly virtual meetings of the Covid Public Task Force with stakeholders, health experts, county commissioners, city mayors, and community leaders to better engage the community and keep the public informed. Community members can virtually attend to commit to leadership.

These are critical steps that Miami-Dade County must take as our decisions affect other sectors. For example, the way schools approach its reopening is based on the county's efforts and ability to control the spread of the virus. I am very confident in Miami-Dade County Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's plan, which calls for a hybrid approach of face-to-face and virtual classes, along with block scheduling to alleviate parental confusion.

I also commend your communication with parents, teachers, and students as you advise the school board on whether the district can safely reopen next month. This decision will be based on how the county now acts to implement immediate strategies and protocols to flatten the curve.

The increasing number of Covid cases in our community means that we must also prepare for the growing economic challenges that we will still face. The increase in cases has increased unemployment and many families depend on social services. But those programs that have been stepped up to provide relief during the crisis should not be launched. Senior meal programs should continue, small business grant and loan programs should expand, and rent relief for affected families should not expire as the effects of the ripple will be much greater in our economy from what we can see right now.

Approximately 22.3% of the Miami-Dade County workforce has filed Covid-related unemployment claims, with nearly two million statewide. This is why the federal government must act quickly to extend the additional $ 600 in weekly unemployment benefits beyond July 31, and additional help to state and local governments is imperative.

I have called for a more unified approach with the mayors of our city, who must also face the crisis with their residents. This is not the time for division and territorial battles. We need a coherent and collaborative plan that gains public confidence as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Miami-Dade. My repeated calls for a two-party strategy at the beginning of the pandemic have been clearly ignored. Now, our companies and workers have to endure further economic devastation once again.

We continue to find ourselves behind the virus instead of getting ahead of it. We have paid with pain and sacrifice. The lack of leadership from the governor and the mayor means that we have more confusion, and companies are being ordered to downsize. We cannot continue to fall into the trap of having to choose between our economy or our health. The time for a united plan of state and county leaders is now, because tomorrow will be too late.