The discreet marriage of Cam Newton's Patriots made too much sense

Just when it seemed credible, the New England Patriots were happy to move on with Jarrett Stidham …

Just when it looked like the AFC East might be open to taking the Jets, Miami Dolphins or Buffalo Bills …

Just when it looked like Cam Newton was destined to be the NFL's most successful backup quarterback in 2020 …

The Patriots and Newton agreed on terms pending a physical examination for a one-year contract that shakes the NFL a month before training camps open. The incentive-laden contract is worth up to $ 7.5 million after recent negotiations took place "quietly" according to the NFL network.

"I am excited because I don't know what at the moment," Newton wrote on Instagram. "All praise to God. … I hope you are ready. #LETSgoPATS ".

The Newton-Patriots pairing made sense since the start of free agency in mid-March, when two surprising moves occurred: Tom Brady left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers cut Newton and replaced him with the Officer Teddy Bridgewater.

But both sides showed patience: Newton, 31, did not settle for some backup work, as Jameis Winston did with the New Orleans Saints, and the Patriots did not overreact to Brady's departure or use a team. 2020 draft premium for a quarterback.

The timing of the deal is no coincidence: minutes after ESPN revealed Newton's deal, the NFL sanctioned the Patriots for Spygate II, illegally filming the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during a December game, which included a fine of $ 1.1 million and the loss of a third-round draft pick in 2021.

The Patriots said all the right things about their commitment to sophomore Stidham and they will surely pay for an open competition at a training camp between Stidham, Newton and veteran substitute Brian Hoyer.

But Bill Belichick, 68, the NFL's second-oldest head coach, isn't looking for a lengthy rebuild after winning six Super Bowls in nine appearances during his first 21 seasons at the helm of the Patriots. Newton gives you an option to win now if your surgically repaired right shoulder is healthy.

That's a great yes, however.

The 2015 NFL MVP is 23-23 as a starter in the past four seasons and played in two games last season. He has started all 16 games only twice since 2014, as knee and foot injuries also derailed his career.

Only a handful of teams, including the Patriots, will enter the training camp with contests at the top of the quarterback's depth chart, prolonging Newton's search for free agency. So did Newton's inability to visit the team's facilities and undergo medical examinations that alleviate uncertainty due to closures caused by the coronavirus.

Newton's deal is the first major shoe to fall during the normally quiet period of an NFL offseason. But not the last one.

Other major free agents like passer Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Logan Ryan still need to find homes. And quarterback Colin Kaepernick may have a second shot at some team now that the NFL is more open to its kneeling protests of racial justice during the national anthem.

A league source told The Post that the Patriots remain atop Stidham, 23, as a possible long-term response to the job. The fourth-round team threw just four passes as a rookie.

Newton's addition improves the Patriots' chances of winning a 12th straight division title. Especially if he can continue to be a power broker, giving the creative combination of Belichick and Josh McDaniels the opportunity to further open the playbook.

Running back Frank Gore, who played for the Dolphins in 2018, Bills in 2019 and is now with the Jets, recently said that the Patriots who lost to Brady left the division "open."