The dishonored pastor of & # 39; sex toys & # 39; of the Riverside Church appears in D.C.

Disgraced Riverside Church Reverend Dr. Amy Butler has brought her sex toys to Washington, DC, according to her social media.

The elusive ousted cleric known to his flock as Pastor Amy has resurfaced in the small National City Christian Church with scandal scars.

"I am excited to share the news that I will lead the community in the National City Christian Church during its interim period," the minister posted on Instagram.

"During this difficult time of extreme pain and unease in our country, National City is prepared to speak and speak."

Last July, The Post revealed that the 49-year-old woman quit her job amid complaints, brought two assistant ministers and a congregate to a sex toy shopping spree in Minneapolis, and then gifted one of them with a vibrator. not wanted.

Butler could not be reached for comment.