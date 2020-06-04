The disputes over the New York protests reignite a long dispute between Cuomo and de Blasio

On Tuesday, the Democratic governor said during a press conference that cases of looting and destruction of property that emerged as peaceful protests the night before showed that "New York police and the mayor did not do their job last night."

Then he took it a step further.

"My option is to displace the mayor of New York City and bring the National Guard, as governor, in a state of emergency, and basically take over the mayor's job," Cuomo said. He quickly added that "I don't think we are at that point", and that doing so would aggravate an already precarious situation.

To former observers for New York City Governor and Mayor Bill de Blasio, a fellow Democrat, Cuomo's suggestion that he might usurp the mayoral office of his former friend and colleague was an impressive escalation of his longstanding enmity , one that had cooled in recent months, but was rooted in years of tension and dozens of episodes of conflict and dispute.

It started just a few months after De Blasio took office in 2014 amid the newly installed mayor's push to expand pre-kindergarten and after-school programs in New York City. Their difficult start was quickly evident despite an initial joint press conference that January promoted their welcoming relationship.

"We use the word & # 39; friend & # 39; in politics often and sometimes casually," Cuomo said at the time. "But the new mayor of New York is truly a friend in the deepest sense of the word."

In March, however, the two elected officials were holding grief meetings As the governor resisted the mayor's call to raise city income taxes for wealthy New Yorkers to pay for their education plans, a proposal that had been a distinctive component of de Blasio's campaign for mayor. The state eventually funded an expansion of prekindergarten programs throughout the state.

After de Blasio was frustrated with the result of a legislative session where he was blocked by Senate Republicans that same year, an anonymous Cuomo administration official he told the Wall Street Journal that "what we are dealing with is a mayor who is universally recognized as clumsy and incompetent."

Days later, de Blasio made his own complaints public, telling the governor's NY1: "If someone disagrees with him openly, there is some kind of revenge or revenge."

The two would continue to clash on both significant and trivial matters. When an outbreak of Legionellosis Hitting the Bronx, Cuomo and de Blasio held separate simultaneous press conferences to address the issue and each presented their own plan to control the outbreak.

They have been fighting over homelessness, public housing, public transportation funding, taxes, and the deployment of state troopers in New York City.

They even exchanged words about fate of a white-tailed deer who had the misfortune to end up loose in Harlem.

After the deer was found in a public housing complex, police captured it and the city announced plans to kill the animal, saying it was an expert recommendation. But Cuomo quickly intervened, saying the state would move the deer, and what followed were hours of competing statements from the two elected officials until the deer finally died in captivity.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Cuomo and de Blasio have been largely circumvented, with a few exceptions. In March, a day after de Blasio told city residents to prepare for a "shelter-in-place" order, the governor said he would not approve of that step, and while Cuomo finally instructed New Yorkers to staying home as much as possible, he refused to define the policy as "shelter in place".

In mid-April, de Blasio announced plans to keep the New York City public school system closed until the end of the academic year. But hours later, Cuomo said the decision was not made by the mayor, and it was not until May 1 that the governor said schools across the state would remain closed.

Despite those disputes, Cuomo and de Blasio have said they have found common ground during the pandemic and more recently amid protests over the death of George Floyd.

"I think the fact is that when there are so many areas that we have agreed to during this crisis and our teams have worked together and made things happen, and then some areas of disagreement, that is quite normal. That is quite human." , de Blasio told 1010 WINS radio station. "So I know that people don't like it and I don't blame them, but in the end, we're doing a lot."

Regarding the criteria for the reopening of New York City, Cuomo said: "We are on the same page, because there is only one page: there are state guidelines, period." He added: "The mayor has his schedule. I have my schedule. I talk to him all the time. But there is only one page."

During a Cuomo press conference to announce that New York City may move to the reopening of Phase 1, the mayor joined the governor and held a video conference at the event.

Longtime observers agreed. "I can't think of a single decision any one of them has made that would be different if they were best friends," Eric Phillips, former de Blasio press secretary who worked for the mayor during the years that de Blasio and the governor were in office. the other's throats said about their behavior during the pandemic.

Regarding school closings, for example, Phillips attributed any disputes to his distinct constituencies. "The mayor wanted his schools to have faster notice than the governor could synchronize the state," he said. "I think they were just playing two different natural roles."

For the most part, political experts who have watched their relationship for years say, because de Blasio has turned away from the governor now that the mayor, whose term ends at the end of next year, is analyzing his final decision. stretch out at City Hall.

"I think the enmity has been, to be honest, much more subdued and has an almost negligible impact simply because when the enmity was at its peak, the feeling was that de Blasio was leading this progressive increase to confront the governor, but what happened is that De Blasio has become lame, "said Bruce Gyory, a Democratic political consultant who has closely followed their relationship, speaking before Cuomo reflects on the option to" displace "the mayor.

When De Blasio took office, he positioned himself as a liberal leader fighting primarily against centrist Democrats like Cuomo. De Blasio achieved several significant progressive victories, but in the past two years he has suffered two significant political defeats: first, his longtime ally, Cynthia Nixon, tried and failed to unseat Cuomo in the Democratic primaries during the 2018 gubernatorial elections ; and second, De Blasio himself performed miserably in his short 2020 presidential bid.

"I think the governor has just passed (the dispute) simply because the mayor, in terms of his public prestige and his influence to move the City Council, is not a threat," Gyory said. "They have had their disagreements, but they have been very slight. There has been a mutual disconnect. Even when the governor disagrees with (de Blasio), he never personalizes it. He will refer to him as the mayor without saying so." "Bill de Blasio," or he'll talk about the office. "

That was until Tuesday, when Cuomo raised the idea of ​​taking over De Blasio's work. In the next 24 hours, however, after being criticized by the mayor, the police department and the police unions, Cuomo offered that he did not criticize "the men and women of the New York police", but questioned " NYPD management and deployment "and, according to NYPD Department Head Terence Monahan, Cuomo privately apologized to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Monahan said in an interview that Cuomo should publicly apologize to the police force, and although the governor did not, he was supplemental in his assessment of the New York police on Wednesday, praising the increase in police on the streets and saying "they have they get the support they need. "

"I think it is the best police department in the country," he said. "We got results. Last night was a much, much better night than the night before." He did not mention the mayor.