The dizzying changes in surveillance raise a key question (opinion)

The American police are changing before our very eyes.
It's a great time, but it must come with a warning label: Not all reforms are created equal.
Some proposed changes are basic and necessary, such as banning bottlenecks, requiring anti-bias training, and requiring the use of body-worn cameras. The assumption behind such changes is that police officers need more supervision and training to better accomplish an essentially unchanged mission.
A dizzying number of these procedural laws are being introduced, some, but not all, passed with little or no debate.
"Our package will do everything we can, from banning stranglings to making sure you get the right medical care when you're in custody, to stopping false reporting to 911," state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart told me. -Cousins, which explicitly credits the national wave of protests for creating political pressure for the approval of reform projects.
"Each of us who have the privilege of serving in public office look for times like this, where people say, unequivocally, 'We need a change. We have to take action,'" he said. "So as hundreds and thousands, millions around the world march for racial justice and reform of our vigilance, we had no better time than this to act."
Other recently passed legislation in New York will allow the state attorney general to investigate alleged misconduct in local police departments and establish a right for viewers to videotape police activity and maintain custody and control of the recordings.
That's where things get even more interesting.
Along with new procedural changes, a deeper transformation of policing is also being considered, often grouped under the provocative slogan "Defund the Police." Those proposals involve taking many traditional tasks out of the hands of law enforcement. This thinking recognizes that in many street encounters you don't need an officer with a gun and it only makes things worse.
"Defund the police" is a shorthand way of acknowledging that you don't need a squad of men-at-arms to deal with a fake $ 20 bill, or to annoy a man who sells loose cigarettes, that other agencies must handle that app. low level .
It amounts to a repudiation of a generation of police officers calling on them to respond to every conceivable act of community disorder, including some for which they are not fit.
Like most New Yorkers, Vitale is realistic about the need for trained, armed and ready workers to face violence. "But this is a small percentage of what the actual patrol officers do every day," he said. "They handle noise complaints and parking complaints, they deal with tenant and neighbor complaints, they go after the homeless and the like."
But there is a growing feeling that New York, like other major cities, should not send police to deal with the homeless or the mentally ill, or children who perform at school or on street corners. Instead, the money will go to public and private agencies dealing with housing, mental health, job training, youth recreation, and the like.
"The question is, why do we use criminalization as a mechanism to address those concerns?" Vitale says. "Why don't we create the types of community infrastructure so that children don't need to hang out on the corner? So that the homeless don't sleep in the park or squeeze people's windows?"
That's the biggest question the nation is asking. We are about to see a wave of local experiments that will show whether the United States can start using the police only when the threat, or the reality, of lethal force is really necessary.