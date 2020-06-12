The dizzying changes in surveillance raise a key question (opinion)

The American police are changing before our very eyes.

It's a great time, but it must come with a warning label: Not all reforms are created equal.

Some proposed changes are basic and necessary, such as banning bottlenecks, requiring anti-bias training, and requiring the use of body-worn cameras. The assumption behind such changes is that police officers need more supervision and training to better accomplish an essentially unchanged mission.

A dizzying number of these procedural laws are being introduced, some, but not all, passed with little or no debate.

The Washington DC Council has passed ordinances prohibiting the hiring of police officers with a history of disciplinary problems elsewhere; banned the use of rubber bullets and chemical irritants on protesters; and ordered the public disclosure of images from the camera of the police force involved in cases of use of force.

In Pittsburgh, the City Council is debating legislation that would require police officers to intervene if a colleague uses inappropriate force or deprives a person of their rights; Separate bills would ban the department's purchase of military equipment and put $ 250,000 in a "Stop Violence" fund.

Delaware state lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban strangulation and require the use of body worn cameras and the use of video recordings when questioning minors.

In North Carolina, Republican-led upper and lower houses of the Legislature unanimously passed laws, which have been inactive since last year, that reduce mandatory minimum sentences in drug cases and allow convicted persons to remove his criminal record in some cases.

The New York state legislature is in tears, passing 10 major reform bills in a single week. Most important was the repeal of a civil service law that had been used to maintain the confidentiality of police disciplinary records. Governor Andrew Cuomo has promised to sign the bill, making it possible for the public to know when police officers were found to have abused their authority and / or been penalized for improper use of force.

"Our package will do everything we can, from banning stranglings to making sure you get the right medical care when you're in custody, to stopping false reporting to 911," state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart told me. -Cousins, which explicitly credits the national wave of protests for creating political pressure for the approval of reform projects.

"Each of us who have the privilege of serving in public office look for times like this, where people say, unequivocally, 'We need a change. We have to take action,'" he said. "So as hundreds and thousands, millions around the world march for racial justice and reform of our vigilance, we had no better time than this to act."

Other recently passed legislation in New York will allow the state attorney general to investigate alleged misconduct in local police departments and establish a right for viewers to videotape police activity and maintain custody and control of the recordings.

Separately, the city controller and members of the City Council have been calling for cuts that could total $ 1 billion and are negotiating a final number with Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has agreed to unspecified reductions. .

That's where things get even more interesting.

Along with new procedural changes, a deeper transformation of policing is also being considered, often grouped under the provocative slogan "Defund the Police." Those proposals involve taking many traditional tasks out of the hands of law enforcement. This thinking recognizes that in many street encounters you don't need an officer with a gun and it only makes things worse.

The murder of George Floyd, for example, began with a merchant calling the police because Floyd allegedly attempted to pass a forged $ 20 bill. Years earlier in New York City, the squad of police officers swarming, drowning, and killing Eric Garner was trying to enforce a local ordinance on the sale of loose cigarettes.

"Defund the police" is a shorthand way of acknowledging that you don't need a squad of men-at-arms to deal with a fake $ 20 bill, or to annoy a man who sells loose cigarettes, that other agencies must handle that app. low level .

It amounts to a repudiation of a generation of police officers calling on them to respond to every conceivable act of community disorder, including some for which they are not fit.

"What sets the police apart from other parts of the government is that they are violence workers. They are who you call when you need the ability to really get your hands on people," says Alex Vitale, professor of sociology at Brooklyn College and the author of "The End of the Police". "We don't call the sanitation department when we need it. We don't call the education department."

Like most New Yorkers, Vitale is realistic about the need for trained, armed and ready workers to face violence. "But this is a small percentage of what the actual patrol officers do every day," he said. "They handle noise complaints and parking complaints, they deal with tenant and neighbor complaints, they go after the homeless and the like."

But there is a growing feeling that New York, like other major cities, should not send police to deal with the homeless or the mentally ill, or children who perform at school or on street corners. Instead, the money will go to public and private agencies dealing with housing, mental health, job training, youth recreation, and the like.

"The question is, why do we use criminalization as a mechanism to address those concerns?" Vitale says. "Why don't we create the types of community infrastructure so that children don't need to hang out on the corner? So that the homeless don't sleep in the park or squeeze people's windows?"

That's the biggest question the nation is asking. We are about to see a wave of local experiments that will show whether the United States can start using the police only when the threat, or the reality, of lethal force is really necessary.