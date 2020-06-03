The documentary series & # 39; Lenox Hill & # 39; Capture the heroes of the hospital before the coronavirus

Hospitals have always been full of heroeseven before COVID-19 pandemic set on.

A new documentary series on Netflix, "Lenox Hill," serves as a timely reminder with its compelling gaze to pre-coronavirus work done behind the walls of that titular New York hospital system.

The show, which opens on June 10, was filmed for about 18 months between spring 2018 and fall 2019, before global pandemic He seized the hospital facilities on the Upper East Side and his emergency room in Greenwich Village. That world apparently long ago, as documented in the movie, was quite different from the overflowing hospitals that have struggled to contain the new virus.

"What I would say to myself, if I had a crystal ball before COVID, it is: 'Prepare yourself,' says documentary subject Dr. John Boockvar, vice president of neurosurgery at the hospital, in an exclusive interview with The Post.

"The current day, during the pandemic, was different from anything we have seen," he says. “Not only (us) in the documentary but any health professional. We never had a day like the one we had during the pandemic. "

The eight-part series follows two brain surgeons (including Boockvar), an emergency room doctor, and a chief obstetrics and gynecology resident as they and their colleagues deliver good and bad news to patients and navigate emotional highs and lows. of hospital life.

The other documentary themes include:

Dr. Mirtha Macri, emergency medicine. She is finishing her final night shift, in a job that is "overwhelming at times," before taking maternity leave. "A collage of people coming in, that's what I love about this field," he says in the documentary series of his variety of patients in the emergency room.

Dr. David Langer, president of neurosurgery. "What matters is the humanity of your own patient. It weighs on you," he says in the spectacle of his intense position. "Everything has to be incredibly accurate. You can't screw it up. You just can't."

Dr. Amanda Little-Richardson, chief of obstetrics and gynecology residents. Immediately after giving birth to a child, the doctor, who is pregnant, greets the newborns with a cheery "Happy Birthday!" and their mothers with a cordial "Congratulations!"

In the show, the ups and downs span a wide spectrum. At one extreme, Langer is greeted by a smiling 28-year-old Brooklyn patient who tells him that after successful brain surgery, "I think you saved my life." And Macri, visibly moved, is surprised with a baby shower before taking maternity leave for several months. "This is honestly the best place to work," he says before returning to his department to see what emergencies have arisen.

On the other hand, Langer must deal with another patient whose health takes a "very, very unfortunate" turn. "Complications are not things I take lightly, and certainly in the vascular world it happens," says Langer thoughtfully as he bites his lip and tries to control his emotions. "But this was, um, just hard to take."

The emotional drama and behind-the-scenes moments may be of particular interest to today's viewers, Boockvar says, due to the attention that COVID-19 has illuminated front-line workers since the crisis began.

"I think viewers are more curious, now more than ever, about what happens in hospitals, particularly here in New York City, because of COVID," says Boockvar. "I think frankly, the documentary series comes at a very opportune moment because there is thirst, a real appetite for what health heroes do on a daily basis."

And he makes sure to point out that the series is not the stuff of a fictional medical television drama.

"We don't fake it," he says. "This is a documentary that their intention was to tell the truth and to show and expose the beauty of what goes on within these great walls of hospitals across the country and really tell the stories of patients and their suffering, and their success, and her crying, and the laughter, and the joys and tears that accompany her. "

Of course, what the public sees in the pre-pandemic series (routine delivery, brain surgeries, and puncture-requiring injuries) is drastically different from what medical professionals are doing these days. Boockvar says the surge in the pandemic between roughly mid-March to mid-April saw the health care system put to the test. With elective surgeries on hold, many specialized physicians found themselves assisting in other areas. For example, Boockvar and his team were "redistributed" to run the hospital's COVID-19 clinical trial program that offered "novel drugs and therapies," which he calls "extremely interesting and fruitful."

And even with resources at the limit, Boockvar is amazed at what was accomplished.

"We all work 24/7 to make sure we stay on the line," he says. "We didn't let the front fall here in New York. I am very proud of how well everyone did. "

Boockvar admits that "before the coronavirus, life was different," but he also sees a silver lining to the lasting pandemic.

"I mean, we have changed as a health care industry, as doctors, as nurses, as respiratory therapists: we are all different," he says. "We have improved in many ways what we know were inefficiencies in the health care system before coronavirus. So frankly, we are now more efficient than before COVID. We have security measures in place that we did not have before COVID."

Boockvar, whose father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and brother have been doctors, hopes that this will mean an eventual return to so-called normality. Or better.

"I think hospitals will have a higher sense of normalcy again, which means we were normal before COVID, we had COVID and now we are really going to be even better than we were by going through COVID," he said. He says.