The DOE maintains strict control over the 'unflattering' remote learning outcome.

How are they? They don't want to tell you.

The city Department of Education asked parents and students in mid-April to inform school officials how home learning is working on iPads or laptops.

NYC DOE Wants Your Comments! Take the Remote Learning Survey to share your learning experiences at home, ”the notice said.

All students in grades 6-12, and parents / guardians of children in grades Pre-K-12, were invited to respond to the respective surveys. The deadline was May 1.

More than a month later, the DOE has yet to release the results.

Two weeks ago, City Councilman Mark Treyger, chairman of the education committee, held a public hearing on remote learning and asked top DOE officials, including Principal Academic Offering Linda Chen, about the surveys.

They had nothing to offer.

"The response was that they are still processing and collecting, but have not given any updates since then," Treyger told The Post.

“It was shocking to me that we had senior DOE officials at that hearing, and no one could give me basic information. The DOE appears to be operating in the dark, and it is unacceptable. "

But a DOE source said the results have not been shared with the City Council or the public because "they are not flattering."

Many employees and parents expressed dissatisfaction with the DOE's remote program, the employee said.

A question asked parents to respond to the statement: "Last week, I received the support I need from my son's school to help with school work."

Ask for an answer between the options "Strongly disagree", "Disagree", "Agree", "Strongly agree" and "I don't know".

Another question is what improvements would you like to see. Options include: "Provide more guidance", "Provide more technology support", "Provide more technology (eg iPad or computer)", "Provide fewer tasks", "Provide more tasks" and "Provide more resources in one language I understand."

Treyger asked Chen how many students receive live instruction from teachers, a question that was not included in the survey. During the hearing, Chen said that he did not know. The publication has reported that some teachers have dropped out or don't give live lessons in Google Classroom or Zoom, while others do.

Treyger said he expects more than a six-figure army of polls.

"The DOE represents more than $ 300 million in expenses, but I had no response at my hearing," angered the legislator.

DOE spokeswoman Danielle Filson told The Post that the May 1 deadline was extended, but did not give a new date.

When asked to show parents and students notification of the extension, Filson was unable to provide any.

The DOE's move to remote instruction began on March 23, when school buildings closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.