The DOE still has no plans to fill the nursing shortage before reopens.

New York City parents are alarming about the nursing shortage at school as students prepare to return to classrooms in the fall, and the Department of Education still doesn't have a plan on how to fill the gap of 400 nurses. .

Nurses, parents, and educators have complained for years that inadequate wages and increased medical needs for students are driving nurses away from DOE jobs. Last year, the shortage reached "crisis level" when dozens of school buildings did not have a nurse on a typical day.

Now the problem is more pressing as parents and educators grapple with decisions about how to keep 1.1 million city students safe during a pandemic.

Parents at an Upper East Side school say the rotary nurses they had last year won't cut it now, and are demanding that Chancellor Richard Carranza assign a designated full-time staff member.

"The unique demands and challenges of reopening during the COVID-19 global health crisis require a different approach: we need a permanent nurse," PS 290 parents insisted in a petition to Carranza that obtained more than 500 signatures.

On some days last year, “a temporary nurse was not available, which meant that there was no nurse present that day. Later, the school was forced to take additional measures to guarantee the safety of children with any health condition, ”says the petition.

The 82nd Street school is attended by about 500K through fifth grade.

Mayor de Blasio announced a model for reopening the school on Friday that was widely seen as a light on the details. He was unable to impose tests on the teachers, and completely ignored the topic of nursing.

"We are really dealing with … imperfect solutions," he told reporters on a conference call.

The DOE said Friday that it was considering hiring more nurses and medical personnel for the upcoming school year.

“The health of our students and staff is our first priority for this upcoming school year, and nurses will play a critical role in supporting our schools. We understand where these parents come from and we are exploring various avenues to provide the necessary medical and nursing personnel that schools need to keep their communities healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, "spokeswoman Miranda Barbot said in a statement.

In March, when the virus began to spread, Carranza announced plans to hire an additional 85 nurses, a solution that barely scratched the surface of the staff shortage, community leaders said.

“Mayor de Blasio promised to have a nurse at each school, but brought 85 nurses to help fill more than 400 seats. It didn't progress to the level of health care our schools need, "wrote Kim Watkins, Harlem's father and chairman of the District 3 Community Education Council, in a recent op-ed in the Gotham Gazette.

Councilman Ben Kallos, who represents the district's PS 290 school and is on the education committee, said he plans to write to De Blasio and Carranza asking for full-time nurses.

"I am as terrified as these parents because the mayor would even think of sending the children back without a nurse to diagnose children who might have multi-inflammatory disease," said Kallos. "What they are going to do is ask people with no medical history to diagnose children."