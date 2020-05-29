The Double A team: F.E.A.R. it's a state of mind







FEAR. It was a game that gave the player military equipment with one hand and a feeling of terror with the other. As effective as the element of horror remains today, including a number of certainly cheap jump scares, what remains truly impressive 15 years after launch is a side effect. Arguably, no earlier or later FPS has offered the player such a powerful and transporting place feeling.

Horror is perhaps the most difficult genre to master in any medium. It demands a thunderous emotional response to be classified as successful which, in turn, requires an indisputable suspension of disbelief. That emotional response must jump from a stable baseline, one that is in sync with everyday life. Here's a game that he understood and notably even did.

As he walks through F.E.A.R.'s warehouses, lurks through its streets and crawls through its halls, he hears … almost nothing. It is eerily beautiful. Music is used sparingly throughout the game. It is usually extremely subtle or, at best, completely absent. There are times when you will receive a short message on the radio, or listen to the telltale chatter from nearby enemies. However, for most of the time, most of it actually, or so it seems, is just you and the punches in the dark, real or imagined.

