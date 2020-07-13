The Dow increases 500 points and the actions turn positive for 2020

Since then, however, the stock market has shot up 44%, turning positive for the year for the first time since June 8 and only the second since February.
The stock rocket took off in early spring when investors correctly bet that the Federal Reserve and the US Congress would boost the stimulus-fueled economy. That came in the form of business loans, asset purchases, stimulus controls, and other programs that helped prevent the collapse of the economy.
However, as the U.S. economy reopens, Covid-19 cases continue to set new records after dissipating for a couple of months. That has forced some states and municipalities to rethink their reopening plans.
But investors know that the second quarter is a washout, and some investors hope that the reopening of some parts of the economy in May and June gave earnings a boost in late spring, not enough to turn them around. positive, but perhaps not so negative. as predicted.
In the absence of any setbacks along the way, bullish sentiment has certainly returned to Wall Street. Investors ignore dire warnings from governors and mayors that the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the economy. If anything, in this "bad news is good news" environment, a worsening economic climate could convince Congress and the Federal Reserve to pump businesses and consumers with even more stimulus dollars.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is only 4.7% away from setting a new record. If this closure continues, that could happen very soon.