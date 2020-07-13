The Dow increases 500 points and the actions turn positive for 2020

Who would have believed in March, when the longest bullfight in the history of the stock market stopped, that stocks would return to positive just a few months later? The coronavirus pandemic drove the S&P 500 to drop 34% from a record high on February 19 to its lowest point on March 23.

Since then, however, the stock market has shot up 44%, turning positive for the year for the first time since June 8 and only the second since February.

the Dow (INDU) increased 550 points, or 2.1%, and the S&P 500 (SPX) up 1.5%. the Nasdaq (COMP), already at a record high, rose 1.5%.

The stock rocket took off in early spring when investors correctly bet that the Federal Reserve and the US Congress would boost the stimulus-fueled economy. That came in the form of business loans, asset purchases, stimulus controls, and other programs that helped prevent the collapse of the economy.

However, as the U.S. economy reopens, Covid-19 cases continue to set new records after dissipating for a couple of months. That has forced some states and municipalities to rethink their reopening plans.

Corporate earnings in the second quarter are likely to be the worst since the 2008 financial crisis, plummeting 45%, Wall Street analysts predict. JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C), which kick off the earnings season this week, are expected to reveal that their second-quarter earnings fell 50% or more.

But investors know that the second quarter is a washout, and some investors hope that the reopening of some parts of the economy in May and June gave earnings a boost in late spring, not enough to turn them around. positive, but perhaps not so negative. as predicted.

In the absence of any setbacks along the way, bullish sentiment has certainly returned to Wall Street. Investors ignore dire warnings from governors and mayors that the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the economy. If anything, in this "bad news is good news" environment, a worsening economic climate could convince Congress and the Federal Reserve to pump businesses and consumers with even more stimulus dollars.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is only 4.7% away from setting a new record. If this closure continues, that could happen very soon.

