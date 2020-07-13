The Dow increases 500 points and the actions turn positive for 2020







Who would have believed in March, when the longest bullfight in the history of the stock market stopped, that stocks would return to positive just a few months later? The coronavirus pandemic drove the S&P 500 to drop 34% from a record high on February 19 to its lowest point on March 23.

Since then, however, the stock market has shot up 44%, turning positive for the year for the first time since June 8 and only the second since February.

the Dow ( INDU ) increased 550 points, or 2.1%, and the S&P 500 ( SPX ) up 1.5%. the Nasdaq ( COMP ) , already at a record high, rose 1.5%.

The stock rocket took off in early spring when investors correctly bet that the Federal Reserve and the US Congress would boost the stimulus-fueled economy. That came in the form of business loans, asset purchases, stimulus controls, and other programs that helped prevent the collapse of the economy.