The driver offers a reward for the car lost during the drunk bender

Dude, where's my car?

A Twin Cities resident runs out of wheels after he (or she) misplaced his 2007 Toyota Camry during a night party.

Reddit users howled after user iGoalie posted a sign found in a northern Minneapolis neighborhood.

"I got too drunk, parked my car, and rode with a friend," says the steering wheel. "We think it's somewhere in northern Hennepin County, parked on a residential street." The poster lists a number to call if the rebellious Toyota is detected and offers an unspecified reward.

"It may have saved you or your son's life," the sign continued. "But now I can't find my car."

Interestingly, the images taken from the car appear to have already jumped onto the sidewalk.

Local website City Pages joked, “Saying a person, place, or thing is in & # 39; the northern parts of Hennepin County & # 39 ;, which stretches 600 square miles and is home to more than a million people. , is as useful as saying the mythical minotaur is & # 39; somewhere in the maze & # 39; "

"However, it must have been a great night," said a Reddit commentator.