In The Dropout, Hulu takes a close look at the life of Elizabeth Holmes and her company Theranos. The story is gripping, to say the least. Holmes was once considered one of the most successful young entrepreneurs in America, but her career came crashing down after it was revealed that her company’s blood-testing technology was a fraud. The Dropout is an excellent example of how quickly things can go wrong when you’re not truthful with your customers and investors. Hulu has teamed up with The Dropout to make a movie about Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos. The series is based on the podcast The Dropout by Rebecca Jarvis and ABC Audio.

What is the podcast about?

The podcast points to the life and crimes of Holmes, a Stanford dropout who established a medical technology company, Theranos, and hoodwinked Silicon Valley into thinking that her company could finish a full range of medical tests with a single drop of blood. This led Forbes to assume her net valuation was$ 9 billion. Of course, her falsehoods were ultimately exposed and Holmes was charged with defrauding investors and charged in 2018 on 11 counts of fraud.

Who are the main characters of the series?

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani

William H. Macy as Richard Fuisz

Laurie Metcalf as Phyllis Gardner

Elizabeth Marvel as Noel Holmes

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Rakesh Madhava

Kate Burton as Rochelle Gibbons

Stephen Fry as Ian Gibbons

Michel Gill as Chris Holmes

Michael Ironside as Don Lucas

Bill Irwin as Channing Robertson

Josh Pais as Wade Miquelon

What does the cast think about the series The Dropout?

Amanda Seyfried said, “I was really interested in con artists, I wanted to play one.”

Naveen Andrews said, “This is a story that’s so much bigger than one person.”

William H. Macy said, “It’s a cautionary tale but it’s also inspiring.”

Laurie Metcalf said, “It’s about how we define success.”

Elizabeth Marvel said, “This is a story about America’s fascination with wealth and celebrity.”

Utkarsh Ambudkar said, “It’s a story of greed and betrayal.”

Kate Burton said, “It’s a story of power and corruption.”

Stephen Fry said, “It’s a story of human frailty and the desire for easy money.”

Why you should watch the series The Dropout?

The Dropout is a fascinating look at the life of Elizabeth Holmes, who founded the now-infamous Theranos. The series is full of interesting insights into what drove Holmes to commit fraud, as well as an examination of America’s fascination with wealth and celebrity. The cast is excellent, led by The Crown’s Claire Foy in the title role. The Dropout is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Who is Elizabeth Holmes?

Elizabeth Holmes is the founder and former CEO of Theranos, a now-defunct company that claimed to have developed revolutionary blood-testing technology. In reality, the technology did not work as advertised, and Theranos was forced to shut down after years of fraud and deception. Elizabeth Holmes was indicted on federal wire fraud charges in 2018 and is currently awaiting trial. The Dropout is her story.

Why did Elizabeth Holmes commit fraud?

There are many possible reasons why Elizabeth Holmes may have committed fraud. Maybe she truly believed in her product and thought she could change the world. Or maybe she was driven by greed and power, wanting to become one of the richest people in America. Whatever her motivation, The Dropout is a must-watch. It’s a story of ambition, greed, and betrayal. The documentary takes a look at Elizabeth Holmes’ life, from her time as a student at Stanford University to the downfall of Theranos. The film features interviews with people who knew her well, including family members, friends, and former employees And it’ll leave you wondering: how could someone who seemed so promising end up in such a dark place?

If you’re looking for a documentary that will keep you on the edge of your seat, The Dropout is a must-watch. The film takes a fascinating look at the rise and fall of Theranos, and it’s sure to leave you with more questions than answers.

When is The Dropout hitting the screens?

The series will be coming to the screens on 3 March 2022. If you’re interested in learning more about how to spot red flags when it comes to con artists, or if you’re just curious about what made Elizabeth Holmes tick, The Dropout is definitely worth your time. Check it out on Hulu today!

