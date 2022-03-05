The Dropout is a new Hulu series based on the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the now-infamous Theranos. The series tells the story of how Holmes went from being a Stanford dropout with a revolutionary idea to become one of America’s most infamous fraudsters. The first episode will air on March 3, 2022, and it is sure to be a hit! If you’re interested in business, entrepreneurship, or just want to see how one woman can spectacularly screw up her life, then The Dropout is definitely worth watching.

What is The Dropout all about?

Let’s take a dive into Elizabeth Holmes

Holmes is a fiercely driven and tenacious salesperson who has to deal with a slew of subtle and not-so-subtle misogyny, such as when she’s advised not to look too good if she wants prospective financiers to take her seriously.

At the same time, others (including in media) were clearly beguiled by the prospect of a young female CEO leading a male-dominated, tech-driven organization, regardless of the fact that the product she was selling would not accomplish what she kept claiming it would – a great concept that she couldn’t make work.

Something rigid and manufactured about her personal interactions, which she emphasizes to her lover and partner Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews) by telling him, “I don’t experience things the same way other people do,” while still claiming to care about him. The series is framed by Holmes giving a deposition. It follows how she misled politicians, high-ranking officials, and investors while promoting her firm’s success.

Amanda Seyfried amazingly portrayed Elizabeth Holmes

From the youthful version of Holmes to the one who worked at everything having to do with her carefully constructed reputation, from selecting her black turtleneck style to the tenor of her voice’s delivery, Seyfried steals the show.

Why you should watch The Dropout?

The series is a fascinating and well-done portrayal of the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes. The acting is superb, making it an enjoyable watch whether you’re familiar with the story or not. The Dropout will be available on Hulu soon.

Who is in the cast?

The highly anticipated series stars,

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani

William H. Macy as Richard Fuisz

Laurie Metcalf as Phyllis Gardner

Elizabeth Marvel as Noel Holmes

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Rakesh Madhava

Kate Burton as Rochelle Gibbons

Stephen Fry as Ian Gibbons

Michel Gill as Chris Holmes

Michael Ironside as Don Lucas

Bill Irwin as Channing Robertson

Josh Pais as Wade Miquelon

What’s the cast saying about The Dropout?

Amanda Seyfried said, “I was really interested in playing this role because I wanted to understand her mind and how she thinks.”

Naveen Andrews said, “It’s a very complex relationship [Elizabeth and Sunny] had. The stakes were high. They were both incredibly passionate about what they were doing.”

“The Dropout is an engrossing, cautionary tale of the dangers of blind ambition,” said Laurie Metcalf.

Michael Ironside added, “It wasn’t just a matter of making money. It was a matter of saving the world.”

