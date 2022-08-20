The Drownsman is a 2014 Canadian horror film directed by Chad Archibald and starring Michelle Mylett, Caroline Korycki, and Sean James Muir. The film had its world premiere on March 7, 2014 at the SXSW Film Festival and was released in a limited release and through video on demand on August 22, 2014.

The film follows Madison (Mylett), a young woman who is haunted by the spirit of a man who drowned her. She tries to kill herself but is unsuccessful. After she is released from the hospital, she is followed by the Drownsman (Muir). He terrorizes her and she must face her fears in order to stop him.

The Drownsman received mixed reviews from critics. Rotten Tomatoes currently gives the film a 59% rating, with an average score of 5.5/10 from 11 reviews. Variety called it “a waterlogged B-movie” with “stilted acting” but praised the creature design and effects work. Dread Central gave the film 2 stars out of 5, saying that it “hypes itself up as something it’s not.”

The Drownsman was nominated for seven Leo Awards, winning three for Best Make-Up in a Feature Length Drama (Shannon Leggett), Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Feature Length Drama (Mylett), and Best Visual Effects in a Feature Length Drama (Archibald Entertainment).

The Drownsman- Movie Synopsis

This Film is about a woman who is terrorized by a creature that lives in water. After almost drowning, she is brought to a group of people who have all had near-death experiences. They help her to face her fears and confront the creature.

The Drownsman- Movie Trailer

The Drownsman is a found footage style movie about a man who can’t drown. He becomes a urban legend known as the Drownsman. When women start disappearing near water, he is mistaken for the killer. The trailer looks promising and the movie is set to release in 2014.

The Drownsman- Movie Cast

The film’s cast includes:

-Michelle Mylett as Madison Gray

-Caroline Kava asarlene

-Sean Walsh as The Drownsman/ Neville Flynn

-Jake Croker as Young Neville

-Clare Stone as Betty

-David Nerman as Mr. Gray

-Susan Shepherd as Mrs. Gray

The Drownsman- Movie Release Date

The film had its world premiere on March 7, 2014 at the SXSW Film Festival and was released on August 22, 2014.

The Drownsman- Movie Awards

Since it’s release in 2014, the Drownsman has grossed over $15 million dollars and has been nominated for numerous awards.

The Drownsman was nominated for 3 Canadian Screen Awards in 2015 including Best Motion Picture, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Joe Bostwick), and Best Achievement in Make-Up (Eva Davis and Jordan Hanlon). It won the People’s Choice Award for Best Canadian Indie Film at the 2014 Toronto After Dark Film Festival and the Crystal Pine Award for Best Feature at the Northern Alberta International Film Festival.

The Drownsman- Movie Sequel

It has been seven years since the events of the first movie, and the Drownsman is still on the loose. The body count continues to rise as he claims more victims, but no one knows who he is or why he does it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detective Shannon Muir is one of the few people still working on the case, and she is determined to catch the killer. When a new lead emerges, she sets out to track him down. But the closer she gets, the more she realizes that this case is unlike anything she has ever seen before.

The Drownsman is a thrilling sequel to the original movie, and it will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end.