The dust of the Sahara will spread to the USA. USA, Pausing Hurricane Season





It is thanks to a significant area of ​​Saharan dust that is seen in satellite images flying over the west coast of Africa.

Forecast models show dust moving through the tropics, major areas of tropical development, and into the Gulf of Mexico for this week next week.

That means it will travel more than 5,000 miles, says CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

"Large columns of Saharan dust routinely track in the Atlantic Ocean from late spring to early fall," she says. "Occasionally, when the dust plume is large enough and the trade winds are properly established, the dust can travel thousands of miles across the Atlantic and into the United States."